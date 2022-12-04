Influencer And Model, Thuriaa, Is The Epitome Of Beauty And Brains

The digital age has made the world a platform on its own where people interact, connect, and even grow in their respective fields of interest. Thanks to this incredible advancement of digital media, the world is seeing more talented women making a mark in different industries. Influencer and model Thuriaa is a perfect example here. The multi-talented girl is still in her early 20s and is already a millionaire managing a series of profitable and sustainable business ventures.

Thuriaa was born an immigrant as her family migrated to the U.S. in 2002. Thuriaa was naturally interested in studies which further acted as a catalyst in fulfilling her bigger dreams. Growing up as an immigrant, Thuriaa is now a millionaire setting an example for other young women around the world. At the young age of 16, Thuriaa graduated from high school, and by the time she turned 22, she had earned two bachelor's degrees in Biochemistry. By this time she was already an entrepreneur and a millionaire.