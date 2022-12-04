Influencer And Model, Thuriaa, Is The Epitome Of Beauty And Brains
The digital age has made the world a platform on its own where people interact, connect, and even grow in their respective fields of interest. Thanks to this incredible advancement of digital media, the world is seeing more talented women making a mark in different industries. Influencer and model Thuriaa is a perfect example here. The multi-talented girl is still in her early 20s and is already a millionaire managing a series of profitable and sustainable business ventures.
Thuriaa was born an immigrant as her family migrated to the U.S. in 2002. Thuriaa was naturally interested in studies which further acted as a catalyst in fulfilling her bigger dreams. Growing up as an immigrant, Thuriaa is now a millionaire setting an example for other young women around the world. At the young age of 16, Thuriaa graduated from high school, and by the time she turned 22, she had earned two bachelor's degrees in Biochemistry. By this time she was already an entrepreneur and a millionaire.
Apart from being a stunning social media model and influencer, inspiring people to live happy and healthy lives, Thuriaa owns a series of successful business ventures. The most notable among them is the “Binta Beauty Organics,” a vegan hair growth system that naturally boosts hair growth. It is a purely scientific formula that is clinically tested to be safe for adults and also kids. The vegan hair growth system is available in all Walmart stores and also in other stores related to personal care products.
Binta Beauty Organics is a proven system that assures longer and fuller hair with regular usage. Enriched with vitamins and other skin-friendly ingredients, Binta Beauty Organics introduced a hair growth system that works for different hair types. Thuriaa leveraged her love for education and passion for innovation to come up with this system that blends the power of science and nature. The brand offers a range of products that simplifies haircare for women while providing visibly positive results.
Thuriaa as a social media influencer and model has quickly separated herself from the rest proving that she is all beauty but has brains too. Her stunning looks and refined sense of fashion have already earned her over 800K followers on Instagram. However, Thuriaa did not stop there. She went on to utilize her education to help people solve an age-old problem of hair loss and that too the vegan way which is not just safe for anyone but also 100 percent effective.
Apart from Binta Beauty Organics, Thuriaa owns Binta Beauty Health, a healthcare brand, and The New Millionaire Blueprint, a platform to launch businesses. Binta Beauty Health stands out for its extensive range of products in haircare, skincare, and overall health development. The line of products includes multi-vitamins, supplements, hair care range, and also skincare essentials. Thuriaa has combined her knowledge in science with her passion for business to make the most high-end healthcare products available to all.
Thuriaa is a role model to many aspiring women because of her ability to pivot her life from being just an immigrant to a multi-millionaire entrepreneur. Thuriaa wants to continue inspiring people on social media and also expand her business ventures, introducing more efficient products to transform the lives of people around the world.