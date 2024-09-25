Inquiry and Research Across All Grades Fuel Interests and Passions

The Connecticut-based institution King School offers independent research opportunities for students of all ages. Guided by teachers, King students dive deep into topics they are passionate about while learning valuable skills like critical thinking, analysis, and communicating clearly and effectively. The school applies an inquiry-based approach to education that teaches children to ask questions and problem-solve. Research can be found everywhere at King School, whether in STEM, humanities, visual or performing arts, or even athletics.

In an ideal ecosystem with an optimal combination of temperature, light, shade, humidity, and lots of determination, King School students successfully bred a critically endangered frog. The arrival of the three red-banded tadpoles took place not in a South American rainforest but in an upper school biology classroom in a student-built vivarium that was transformed to reflect their habitat.

“It's crazy!” says Ellie Wayland ’23, who has seen the project take shape since her freshman year. “It’s so incredible that something like that could happen right here, that we are helping the survival of an entire species right here in the King School science classroom.”

Academic life at King extends far beyond the classroom. “Every athletic experience lends itself to learning,” Dean of Athletics Micah Hauben says.