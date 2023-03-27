Inside Dolly Parton's Private World: Her Bizarre Habits Revealed

At 77, Dolly Parton is a global superstar with a $400 million fortune, but she didn’t reach that level of success working “9 to 5” — the country legend starts her day at 3 a.m. and then charges her way through the hours with a bizarre set of habits that are as unique as she is!

“I don’t need a whole lot of sleep,” said Parton, whose hit songs include “Jolene,” “Here You Come Again” and “Islands in the Stream.” “I go to bed pretty early, but even if I’ve been up late — it’s just kind of like a little clock inside of me that says it’s 3 o’clock! But I’m up and down all night. If I wake up and I’m pretty well awake, I think, ‘I’ve got so much to do, I’ll get up.’ I do some of my best work there, but I get enough sleep. I don’t require as much sleep as a lot of other people do. That’s kind of a Parton family trait. Five hours is enough.”