Inside Donald Trump’s $400 Million White House Ballroom Drama as Court Lets Construction Push Forward

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Construction on President Donald Trump’s controversial $400 million White House ballroom is moving forward again, at least temporarily, after a federal appeals court stepped in. A three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit issued a late Friday order allowing work on the project to continue, pausing a lower court decision that had blocked above-ground construction. A hearing is now set for June 5, when the court will take a closer look at the case. The ruling came just a day after U.S. District Judge Richard Leon halted visible construction on the planned 90,000-square-foot ballroom, while still permitting underground work tied to security infrastructure to proceed.

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A Legal Fight Over Presidential Power

Source: MEGA A federal appeals court allowed work to continue temporarily.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit arguing that the administration bypassed required approvals from federal agencies and Congress before tearing down the East Wing last fall to make room for the new structure. Judge Leon initially sided with the group, raising questions about executive overreach. Trump, however, has defended the project as both necessary and justified, arguing that the ballroom is long overdue and emphasizing that construction costs are being covered by private donations, even as taxpayers are expected to fund security components.

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A Presidential Obsession

Source: MEGA Legal challenges questioned the administration’s approval process.

According to a Washington Post analysis, Trump has referenced the ballroom on roughly a third of the days this year in public remarks and social media posts. In some cases, he has paused meetings or speeches to point out construction progress, treating the project as both a personal achievement and a symbol of his broader vision. At one January meeting, Trump reportedly interrupted a policy discussion to gesture toward the site and describe the future entrance. In other moments, he has shown off renderings to reporters and foreign leaders, framing the ballroom as a legacy project for future presidents.

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Backlash and Optics

Source: MEGA Critics argued the project reflected misplaced priorities.

Not everyone is convinced the ballroom is the right priority. Critics, including Democratic lawmakers, have framed the project as emblematic of misplaced focus, particularly as economic concerns and policy debates dominate the national conversation. Public opinion appears divided, with polling indicating a majority of Americans oppose tearing down the East Wing to build the addition. The optics of a lavish ballroom have also drawn criticism.

What Happens Next

Source: MEGA The ballroom remained uncertain ahead of a key court hearing.