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Inside James Lafferty and Alexandra Park's Romantic Journey From Costars to Soulmates After Meeting on 'The Royals'

Photo of James Lafferty and Alexandra Park.
Source: MEGA

James Lafferty and Alexandra Park fell in love after meeting on ‘The Royals’ and married in Hawaii.

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Oct. 17 2026, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

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James Lafferty and Alexandra Park’s romance began on a television set, where they first met while working on The Royals. Lafferty directed several episodes of the show, and their connection blossomed into a heartfelt relationship.

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The Couple Announced Their Engagement in 2020

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Image of James Lafferty and Alexandra Park first met while working on the television series ‘The Royals’.
Source: MEGA

James Lafferty and Alexandra Park first met while working on the television series ‘The Royals’.

The couple got engaged in the fall of 2020, a moment Lafferty shared with fans via social media. “She said yeah 🙌🏼☺️,” he captioned a picture of the pair in their kitchen, celebrating their love and commitment.

Park explained their choice to keep their romance private during an interview with Us Weekly in January 2021. “We are very private by choice, but we want to get some love out for the show,” she said. The couple aims to share their lives with fans while maintaining boundaries.

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James Lafferty and Alexandra Park Collaborated on 'Everyone Is Doing Great'

Image of James Lafferty and Alexandra Park worked together on the Hulu series ‘Everyone Is Doing Great’, which premiered in January 2021.
Source: MEGA

James Lafferty and Alexandra Park worked together on the Hulu series ‘Everyone Is Doing Great’, which premiered in January 2021.

In a creative twist, Lafferty and Park collaborated on the Hulu series Everyone Is Doing Great, which premiered in January 2021. Park expressed excitement about working together, stating, “We thought it would just be great [to play a married couple]. The chemistry is in there.”

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Image of James Lafferty celebrated Alexandra Park’s memoir ‘Sugar High’ in May 2021 and publicly praised her accomplishments.
Source: MEGA

James Lafferty celebrated Alexandra Park’s memoir ‘Sugar High’ in May 2021 and publicly praised her accomplishments.

Lafferty also took to social media to express his pride in Park’s literary accomplishments. In May 2021, he celebrated the release of her memoir, Sugar High, praising her journey through challenges. “I couldn’t be more proud/in awe of this woman,” he wrote, highlighting Park’s inspiring story.

The Couple Married in Hawaii After Years Together

Image of James Lafferty and Alexandra Park married in Hawaii in January 2022, with Stephen Colletti serving as a groomsman and Tom Austen joining the bridal party.
Source: MEGA

James Lafferty and Alexandra Park married in Hawaii in January 2022, with Stephen Colletti serving as a groomsman and Tom Austen joining the bridal party.

In January 2022, Us Weekly confirmed the couple's marriage in Hawaii, surrounded by their friends and family. Lafferty’s former co-star Stephen Colletti served as a groomsman, while Park’s longtime friend Tom Austen was part of her bridal party.

As they embark on this new chapter together, fans eagerly await what lies ahead for Lafferty and Park. Their journey from co-stars to partners in life and love continues to inspire countless admirers.

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