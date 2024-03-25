Alexandra Park Gushes Over How 'Amazing' Husband James Lafferty Checks on Her Amid Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis: 'Lucky to Have Him'

"I leave the house, and it's like I'm a 10-year-old girl. He'll be like, 'Have you got your glucose? Have you checked your pumps are all on?' He's constantly checking up on me, and the MiniMed™ 780G insulin pump system has this amazing feature where James can be alerted if anything is going on," she continues of the amazing device. "I get alerts and he does too. There was one time I had no reception and I was just at the dog park in Hollywood, and he didn't know where I was. He then sent his brother and someone else to search for me, but I was fine. But he's amazing. He's learned so much about it, and he's constantly researching."

The One Tree Hill alum, 38, even knew about the MiniMed™ 780G insulin pump system before Park did since he's always searching around for new technology and developments. "He was very supportive when I told him I was thinking about transitioning to an insulin pump," she says. "About a month after I was on this pump, he said, 'The amount of time we talk about your diabetes has decreased by 90 percent because it's not as much of an issue.' We're a real team, and I'm very, very lucky to have him. He knows a lot, and his diet has improved tremendously since living with me, so that's good. We're a solid team in all aspects of life, and I'm lucky to have him."