EXCLUSIVE Inside Jill Zarin's Annual Luxury Luncheon in the Hamptons With Her Longtime Party Planners Brian Kelly and Sean Koski Source: GETTY IMAGE authorized by Brandsway Creative. Brian Kelly and Sean Koski takes OK! exclusively inside Jill Zarin's annual luxury luncheon in the Hamptons.

It's that time of year again! On Saturday, July 26, Jill Zarin will host her 12th Annual Luxury Luncheon that she throws in Southhampton, N.Y., in honor of her late husband, Bobby Zarin, whom she lost to cancer in 2018. However, she wouldn't be able to make the star-studded event happen without her longtime party planners Brian Kelly and Seasn Koski, who help her bring the magic to life. The dynamic duo exclusively chat with OK! about what it's like collaborating with The Real Housewives of New York City alum, their favorite memories from over the years and what attendees can expect from the 2025 bash.

Working With Jill Zarin

Source: Brenda B Photography Brian Kelly and Seasn Koski have been working with Jill Zarin for 12 years.

"We absolutely love working with Jill. She’s one of our favorite clients!" Brian and Sean gush over the reality star. "It’s wild to think we’ve been doing this event for over 12 years — producing one of the most exciting events in the Hamptons is a fever dream! For so many years we’ve spent every summer meticulously planning for one of the best events in the summer, and as it’s evolved, we have, too! We’ve proudly taken the reins to make it what it is today and can’t wait to share exciting new things this year!" "This event truly means a lot to us," the duo explains. "We’re passionate about giving back and using our platform to shine a light on important causes. Each year, we’re proud to raise awareness and funds for Thyroid Cancer Research — a cause close to our hearts. We always carry with us the motto from Bobby: 'One more. That’s It' to keep us going each year!"

Favorite Memories From the Past 12 Years

Source: GETTY IMAGE authorized by Brandsway Creative. Brian Kelly and Sean Koski's favorite memories of the luncheon were with the late Bobby Zarin.

"It’s hard to pick just one favorite memory, but we would be remiss if we didn’t mention our time spent with the late Bobby Zarin!" Brian and Sean reveal. "One of the most rewarding parts is seeing everything come together, after nearly a year of planning, curating and producing the best of the best, we’re always so excited to watch guests enjoy themselves, discover new brands, meet incredible people and make their own meaningful connections. We’re proud to help facilitate these types of experiences in The Hamptons," they note. "Although it’s a lot of hard work, we still think The Hamptons is like our summer camp and there’s no better place to play (and work) in!"

What Can Attendees Look Forward to This Year

Source: Brenda B Photography Brian Kelly and Sean Koski teased the vendors who will be present at this year's event.

"We can’t wait to share a sneak peek into some of the incredible brands activating at this year’s event!" Brian and Sean say about who will be underneath the white tent this year. "You’ll see standouts like MyQ by Chamberlain, the upLift 5 Beauty Device, and Saint Jo Skincare, who are all debuting at our event in addition to the anticipated launch from our new friend, actor Jesse Metcalfe, who will be showcasing his new skincare line. NUTRL will also be at the event. Something super exciting for the ladies of the luncheon will be a consultation for eligibility to receive Addyi — the only FDA-approved pill proven to increase a woman’s s-- drive," they reveal. "As always, our signature VIP gift bags are back and better than ever! This year, we are featuring bags from Hulken and Dagne Dover. They will be packed with products from brands like Lumify, New Chapter, Mizz Korea, Prime Prometics, Sunday Riley and Sol de Janeiro, (just to name a few). Aside from the gifting, guests invited to the event will be treated to gourmet food from Hamptons Catered Affairs, Shrimpy's food truck and Levain bakery."

Jill's Influence on Vendors

Source: Brandsway Creative Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon always boasts the chicest vendors.