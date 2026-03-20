Inside Joseph Duggar's Quiet Arkansas Family Home After Disturbing Child Molestation Arrest

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Joseph Duggar's Arkansas home remains quiet following his arrest on child molestation charges. The 19 Kids and Counting alum's Tontitown property appeared to have no noticeable activity in photos obtained by a news outlet on Thursday, March 19.

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Joseph Duggar's Home Was Eerily Quiet

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar have been married since 2017.

A large white truck could be seen parked in the driveway of the home he shares with wife, Kendra Duggar, and their four kids. The shades on the one-story home were drawn tight, with a source telling the outlet, "There was literally nothing happening. Just looked like another day." Joseph's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, also appeared to be taking a low profile, with their house sitting quietly while four vehicles remained parked in the driveway.

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Joseph Duggar Was Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Joseph Duggar was arrested on March 18 on child molestation charges.

The photos came one day after Joseph was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older. The reality TV alum was booked into the Washington County, Ark., jail at 3:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, after a 14-year-old victim accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 9 years old.

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The Victim Was 9 Years Old at Time of the Alleged Abuse

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram The alleged incident occurred in 2020.

The alleged incident occurred in 2020 when Joseph was vacationing in Panama City Beach, Fla., when he allegedly asked the unidentified victim to sit on his lap, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket," the officer said. "During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs." The officer reported that Joseph "allegedly admitted his actions to the [victim's] father and Tontitown detectives" and "apologized" to the victim.

Joseph Duggar Is Currently Being Held Behind Bars in Arkansas

Source: Washington County Sheriff's Department Joseph Duggar is currently awaiting extradition to Florida from Arkansas.