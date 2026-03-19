'19 Kids and Counting' Star Joseph Duggar's Mugshot Released After He Was Accused of Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl
March 19 2026, Updated 10:53 a.m. ET
Former 19 Kids and Counting star Joseph Duggar, 31, was arrested on Wednesday, March 18, in Tontitown, Ark., and charged with the molestation of a 9-year-old girl.
Following his booking into the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, his official mugshot was released, showing the reality alum with a beard and a somber expression.
According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida, the incident occurred in 2020 during a vacation in Panama City Beach. The victim, 9 at the time, alleged that Duggar made inappropriate physical contact under a blanket.
Joseph Duggar's Mugshot Revealed
Investigators reported that on March 17, Duggar admitted to the actions during a confrontation with the victim's father and subsequent questioning by the Tontitown Police Department.
Duggar faces felony charges in Florida for lewd and lascivious behavior, including molestation of a child under 12. He is currently awaiting extradition from Arkansas. Under Florida law, the charges could carry a severe penalty, including up to life in prison. This incident follows the 2021 conviction of his brother Josh Duggar for child p----graphy offenses.
He has been married to Kendra Caldwell since 2017. The couple has three children. Outside of television, Joseph worked as a real estate broker and has been involved in house building.
The couple shared an Instagram account, but they largely stepped away from public social media posting following the 2021 conviction of his older brother, Josh, who is currently serving a 12.5-year federal prison sentence at FCI Seagoville in Texas.
Josh recently hired Chicago-based attorney Beau Brindley, who previously represented R. Kelly, to assist in his efforts to vacate his conviction.
- '19 Kids and Counting' Star Joseph Duggar Accused of Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl on Vacation
- 'Disgusted' Amy Duggar 'Found Thousands of Pornographic Photos and Videos of Both Men and Women' on Cousin Josh's Computer Before 2015 Scandal
- Amy Duggar Says '19 Kids and Counting' Ended in Multiple 'Scandals' After Josh Duggar's Child Pornography Conviction
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19 Kids and Counting was canceled after it was revealed that Josh had molested five girls, including four of his sisters, when he was a teenager.
Shortly after the molestation scandal, it was discovered he had active accounts on the cheating website Ashley Madison, leading him to admit to a p---ography addiction and infidelity.
The 2023 docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets brought renewed public scrutiny to the family's history, their connection to the controversial religious teachings of what some called the cult-like Institute in Basic Life Principles, and allegations of systemic abuse.
The family’s patriarch and matriarch, Jim Bob and Michelle, continue to live in Tontitown, Ark., on their expansive 97-acre family compound. Despite the cancelation of their reality shows, the couple remains active in their local community and business ventures.