REALITY TV NEWS '19 Kids and Counting' Star Joseph Duggar's Mugshot Released After He Was Accused of Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl Source: Washington County Sheriff's Department; @littleduggarfamily/Instagram The official mugshot of '19 Kids and Counting' star Joseph Duggar was released after his arrest on child molestation charges. Lesley Abravanel March 19 2026, Updated 10:53 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former 19 Kids and Counting star Joseph Duggar, 31, was arrested on Wednesday, March 18, in Tontitown, Ark., and charged with the molestation of a 9-year-old girl. Following his booking into the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, his official mugshot was released, showing the reality alum with a beard and a somber expression. According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida, the incident occurred in 2020 during a vacation in Panama City Beach. The victim, 9 at the time, alleged that Duggar made inappropriate physical contact under a blanket.

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Joseph Duggar's Mugshot Revealed

Source: Washington County Sheriff's Department; Joseph Duggar was arrested on March 18.

Investigators reported that on March 17, Duggar admitted to the actions during a confrontation with the victim's father and subsequent questioning by the Tontitown Police Department. Duggar faces felony charges in Florida for lewd and lascivious behavior, including molestation of a child under 12. He is currently awaiting extradition from Arkansas. Under Florida law, the charges could carry a severe penalty, including up to life in prison. This incident follows the 2021 conviction of his brother Josh Duggar for child p----graphy offenses. He has been married to Kendra Caldwell since 2017. The couple has three children. Outside of television, Joseph worked as a real estate broker and has been involved in house building.

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram Joseph Duggar shares three kids with his wife.

The couple shared an Instagram account, but they largely stepped away from public social media posting following the 2021 conviction of his older brother, Josh, who is currently serving a 12.5-year federal prison sentence at FCI Seagoville in Texas. Josh recently hired Chicago-based attorney Beau Brindley, who previously represented R. Kelly, to assist in his efforts to vacate his conviction.

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram Joseph Duggar allegedly molested a 9-year-old girl.

19 Kids and Counting was canceled after it was revealed that Josh had molested five girls, including four of his sisters, when he was a teenager. Shortly after the molestation scandal, it was discovered he had active accounts on the cheating website Ashley Madison, leading him to admit to a p---ography addiction and infidelity.

Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram Josh Duggar is currently in jail.