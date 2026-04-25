OK! Reveals Everything You Need to Know About Leading Man-Packed Crew Set to Star in 'Heat 2'
April 25 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Michael Mann is assembling a heavyweight crew for Heat 2 – and OK! has the inside track on all the names linked to the new crime mob.
The director, 83, is developing the project as an adaptation of his 2022 novel Heat 2, co-written with Meg Gardiner, which acts as both a prequel and sequel to Heat.
The story spans multiple timelines – from late-1980s Chicago to post-heist Los Angeles in the 1990s and into the early 2000s – and revisits key characters originally portrayed by Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer, who died at age 65 in 2025.
Mann’s new crime epic is expected to begin shooting in August, backed by Amazon/MGM, following years of speculation about how Mann would revisit one of the most influential crime films of its era.
A source close to the production said: "Pulling together a cast for something like this was always going to be a huge undertaking because of the legacy attached to the original film and the expectations that come with it."
They added: "There's a real sense that Mann is carefully selecting actors who can bring something new while still honoring what made those characters so iconic in the first place."
The original Heat emerged from Mann's collaboration with real-life Chicago detective Chuck Adamson, whose pursuit of criminal Neil McCauley inspired the story.
After first adapting the material into the 1989 television film L.A. Takedown, Mann revisited it in 1995 with Heat, casting Pacino and De Niro opposite each other on screen for the first time.
The film's exploration of the psychological parallels between law enforcement and career criminals, combined with its now-legendary bank heist sequence, cemented its status as a modern classic and a defining work of 1990s cinema.
The novel Heat 2 expands that world, following character Chris Shiherlis after the original film's climax while also tracing earlier events that shaped McCauley's crew.
It introduces new international storylines, including a global criminal network operating out of South America, while deepening the motivations of returning characters.
The structure, moving between timelines and locations, has been described as ambitious, with Mann reportedly condensing the material into a screenplay characterized as both dense and operatic.
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Casting the film presents unique challenges, given the need to portray younger versions of established characters across different time periods.
OK! can reveal Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, is confirmed as being in advanced discussions to star, though his role remains undisclosed.
Christian Bale, 52, has also confirmed his involvement, hinting he may take on a legacy character. And sources tell us Austin Butler, 34, has been widely rumored to join the cast, particularly in connection with the role originally played by Kilmer.
Industry observers have pointed to the scale of the project as both a risk and an opportunity.
Mann's recent films, including Blackhat and Ferrari, underperformed commercially despite critical interest and heavyweight casting, making Heat 2 a potentially pivotal release for the veteran filmmaker – who built a celebrated career crafting stylish, character-driven crime dramas, earning acclaim for films such as Collateral and The Insider, blending meticulous realism with visual flair, influencing generations of filmmakers while maintaining a distinctive, auteur-led approach.
The decision to publish the novel ahead of the film has been seen as a strategic move to demonstrate the viability of the expanded story and secure studio backing.
The film's narrative ambition – spanning continents, timelines and generations of characters – has fueled ongoing speculation about additional casting and how closely the adaptation will follow the source material.