or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Val Kilmer
OK LogoNEWS

Tom Cruise 'Feeling the Loss' After Val Kilmer's Death, Plans Private Tribute to Honor His Legacy

Composite photos of Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise
Source: Mega

Tom Cruise is devastated by his late costar Val Kilmer's death, a source said.

By:

May 25 2025, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In an emotional revelation that's shaking Hollywood to its core, Tom Cruise is grappling with the profound loss of his Top Gun costar and dear friend, Val Kilmer, who tragically passed away on April 1, 2025 at the age of 65.

“Tom has been very shaken up. He admired Val so much, he’s really feeling this loss,” an insider told a news outlet.

Kilmer’s death, attributed to pneumonia exacerbated by years of battling throat cancer, has left an irreplaceable void in Cruise’s heart echoing throughout the entertainment industry.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Val Kilmer
Source: Mega

'Top Gun' star Val Kilmer passed away at 65 after a long battle with throat cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Kilmer's long arduous fight against cancer — including a difficult surgery that took a toll on his vocal cords — served as a testament to his unwavering spirit though ultimately it ended in tragedy.

His daughter Mercedes Kilmer broke the news and tributes from Hollywood’s elite have poured in like a rainstorm each echoing the void left behind by the beloved Batman Forever star.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tom Cruise
Source: Mega

Tom Cruise wants to quietly mount a scholarship in Val Kilmer’s name.

Article continues below advertisement

The legendary Francis Ford Coppola shared, "He was a wonderful person to work with and a joy to know — I will always remember him."

Meanwhile, Michael Mann, who directed Val in Heat, reflected on his extraordinary talent, stating: "While working with Val on Heat, I always marveled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val's possessing and expressing character."

MORE ON:
Val Kilmer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Val Kilmer
Source: Mega

Tributes from Cher, Francis Ford Coppola, and Michael Mann poured in for Val Kilmer.

Article continues below advertisement

Even Val's former flame, Cher — who professed she was "madly in love" with him — took to social media, saying, "VALUS Will miss u, U Were Funny, crazy, pain in the a–, GREAT FRIEND, kids U, BRILLIANT as Mark Twain, BRAVE here during ur sickness."

Amidst the mourning, Tom is reportedly taking swift action. "He can't wrap his head around the idea that Val is gone," the insider shared, noting the 62-year-old star's heartbreak over the personal loss particularly for Val's kids.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tom Cruise
Source: Mega

Tom Cruise also urged the Academy to honor Val Kilmer at the 2026 Oscars.

Article continues below advertisement

In the wake of this tragedy, Tom is committed to making a difference. "Tom is all about taking action and has decided that the best way to honor Val is to set up some sort of scholarship in his name to help younger artists and make sure Val is never forgotten," the source revealed.

But in true Tom fashion, "He doesn't want to overstep so he's put the offer out to Val's family so that they can have their say in it all."

"He will want to be anonymous," the insider added.

To further ensure Val's enduring legacy, Tom is also gearing up to reach out to the Academy to advocate for a proper tribute at next year's Oscars.

"It's also crucial to him [Tom] that Val be honored within the Hollywood community," the source emphasized.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.