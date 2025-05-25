Tom Cruise 'Feeling the Loss' After Val Kilmer's Death, Plans Private Tribute to Honor His Legacy

In an emotional revelation that's shaking Hollywood to its core, Tom Cruise is grappling with the profound loss of his Top Gun costar and dear friend, Val Kilmer, who tragically passed away on April 1, 2025 at the age of 65.

“Tom has been very shaken up. He admired Val so much, he’s really feeling this loss,” an insider told a news outlet.

Kilmer’s death, attributed to pneumonia exacerbated by years of battling throat cancer, has left an irreplaceable void in Cruise’s heart echoing throughout the entertainment industry.