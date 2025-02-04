Inside the Music Video for ‘BLVD’: CARA’s Visual Journey Through Chasing One’s Dreams
CARA, a storied pop singer-songwriter, is making waves with the music video for her lead single, “BLVD,” from her upcoming album, THE KRONICLES. The album is an autobiographical exploration of themes like loss, resilience, and self-expression. The “BLVD” video, an emotionally charged visual centerpiece, brings these themes to life and is a powerful introduction to CARA’s artistic rebirth.
CARA is a successful American singer-songwriter widely renowned for her kinetic pop sound and pathos-driven storytelling. Early in her career, she gained recognition with singles such as Away from You, Jump Smokers Remix, and FIGHT—a remake of Fight for Your Right to Party that earned glowing approval from producer Rick Rubin and The Beastie Boys. FIGHT turned her into the number one spun independent artist on Top 40 radio for four consecutive weeks. This chart-topping success led to her performing on Bravo TV’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, opening for major artists like Lil Jon, Mike Jones, Soulja Boy, and SOMO, and serving as a three-time mainstage performer at California’s annual Kushstock festival.
The Heart of BLVD: A Tribute to CARA’s Journey
The “BLVD” music video is more than just a promotional piece; it’s a visual diary of CARA’s journey through personal grief and creative rediscovery. Directed by Benjamin Farren, the video captures the essence of CARA’s emotional narrative, blending surrealist imagery with intimate storytelling.
Opening with scenes of an empty boulevard bathed in twilight, the video juxtaposes serene landscapes with raw, evocative moments—symbolizing the duality of isolation and self-reclamation. Key visual motifs, including CARA playing the flute and highlighting others displaying their talent throughout Los Angeles, create a deeply personal and poignant viewing experience.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Soundtrack of Emotional Healing
“BLVD” shows CARA’s ability to merge raw emotion with melody. The track combines pop, R&B, and alternative influences, perfectly complementing the video’s evocative visuals.
For CARA, “BLVD” isn’t just a single but a statement. The song and its video aim to create a space of solidarity for those looking to realize their dreams in a city of stars like Hollywood while showing CARA’s resilience as an artist. “Music and visuals have always been my way of processing,” she shares while showcasing her variety of talent through playing the flute throughout the music video.
Visual Aesthetics and Symbolism
CARA’s trademark genre-blending approach extends to the video’s stylistic choices. The “BLVD” video incorporates vibrant color grading, retro VHS overlays, and dreamlike choreography. CARA herself appears as both performer and storyteller, playing her flute—an instrument she’s mastered since the age of 12—to underscore the track’s unique sonic identity.
The video is full of symbolism, with each frame packed with layers of meaning. For example, the recurring image of an unlit streetlamp reflects the periods of darkness CARA experienced while grieving. As the video progresses, the lamp flickers to life, symbolizing her journey toward healing and reconnection through music.
THE KRONICLES
As the promotional campaign for her new lead single, BLVD, heats up, CARA is hungrier and more ambitious than ever. Through her music, she aims to create solidarity among listeners who have experienced grief, using songwriting as a means of emotional healing and connection. In doing so, she is looking to cast a wide net and not only mount a triumphant return for her fans but also expose her emotive and affecting music to brand-new listeners.