Inside the Music Video for ‘BLVD’: CARA’s Visual Journey Through Chasing One’s Dreams

CARA, a storied pop singer-songwriter, is making waves with the music video for her lead single, “BLVD,” from her upcoming album, THE KRONICLES. The album is an autobiographical exploration of themes like loss, resilience, and self-expression. The “BLVD” video, an emotionally charged visual centerpiece, brings these themes to life and is a powerful introduction to CARA’s artistic rebirth.

CARA is a successful American singer-songwriter widely renowned for her kinetic pop sound and pathos-driven storytelling. Early in her career, she gained recognition with singles such as Away from You, Jump Smokers Remix, and FIGHT—a remake of Fight for Your Right to Party that earned glowing approval from producer Rick Rubin and The Beastie Boys. FIGHT turned her into the number one spun independent artist on Top 40 radio for four consecutive weeks. This chart-topping success led to her performing on Bravo TV’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, opening for major artists like Lil Jon, Mike Jones, Soulja Boy, and SOMO, and serving as a three-time mainstage performer at California’s annual Kushstock festival.