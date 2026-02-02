or
Inside Piper-Heidsieck’s Glamorous Australian Open 2026 Takeover: Champagne, Cabaret and Courtside Stars

piper heidseick mainpic ok maagzine
Source: Courtesy of Piper-Heidsieck

Piper-Heidsieck returned as the Official Champagne of the Australian Open 2026 for its eighth consecutive year.

Profile Image

Feb. 1 2026, Published 10:15 p.m. ET

When it comes to bringing sparkle to the summer of tennis, no one does it quite like Piper-Heidsieck.

Returning as the Official Champagne of the Australian Open 2026 for its eighth consecutive year, the iconic Champagne House delivered a flamboyant, French-flavoured celebration over the two week tournament that blended sport, style and a lot of champagne.

piper heidsieckdressing roomgerard butler
Source: Courtesy of Piper-Heidsieck

A list actpr Gerard Butler dropped by the Piper-Heidseick Dressing Room to toast the start of the AO.

Kicking off AO26 in unforgettable fashion, Piper-Heidsieck hosted an ultra-exclusive 16-person VIP soirée on Friday, January 16, inside the coveted Piper-Heidsieck Dressing Room. Designed to toast the start of the summer of tennis, the intimate event welcomed a glittering guest list led by Hollywood actor Gerard Butler, who attended alongside his longtime partner Morgan Brown.

Also in attendance were Mia Savio, partner of Italian tennis player Matteo Arnaldi, as well as Australian actors Tim Kano and Brett Tucker—all raising a glass to tennis’ most glamorous Grand Slam.

Guests were treated to bespoke Piper-Heidsieck cocktails paired with an elevated omakase dining experience, setting the tone for an evening that felt equal parts luxury dinner party and theatrical preview. And just when guests thought the night couldn’t get more indulgent, the House unveiled a surprise cabaret performance—an unapologetically playful nod to Piper-Heidsieck’s signature flamboyant French flair, and a tantalising taste of what fans could expect throughout the tournament.

piper heidsieck jules neale gabby morrone
Source: Courtesy of Piper-Heidsieck

Jukes Neale and Gabby Morrone posed together at Piper-Heidsieck champagne bar.

From there, the VIP experience continued courtside, with guests escorted to the coveted On-Court Seats Presented by Piper-Heidsieck at Rod Laver Arena. Sitting mere metres from the action, attendees enjoyed an intimate viewing of the exhibition match between Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime—proof that when Piper-Heidsieck hosts, the best seats in the house are always part of the experience.

Beyond the VIP moments, Piper-Heidsieck’s presence was felt across Melbourne Park throughout AO26. The iconic Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Bar returned to its prime position on the Rod Laver Arena Terrace, pouring the House’s most awarded blends, while the grab-and-go Champagne Kiosk in Garden Square kept fans refreshed between showcourts. The Champagne House was also seamlessly integrated into the members-only Club 1905, adding a refined French sparkle to one of the Open’s most exclusive spaces.

Adding extra star power to the tournament was Delta Goodrem, who returned as Piper-Heidsieck’s Australian Open 2026 Ambassador—bringing her signature glamour and homegrown charm to the House’s celebrations.

piper heidsieckjandelta goodrem
Source: Courtesy of Piper-Heidsieck

Delta Goodrem,returned as Piper-Heidsieck’s Australian Open 2026 Ambassador.

Founded in 1785 with a mission to “seriously create wines that smile,” Piper-Heidsieck’s bold spirit and creative edge remain as relevant today as ever. Named the Most Awarded Champagne House of the Century and proudly the first B Corp Certified Champagne House, Piper-Heidsieck continues to raise the bar—both on and off the court.

From cabaret surprises and celebrity-filled soirées to champagne-fuelled match moments, Piper-Heidsieck once again proved that the Australian Open isn’t just about tennis—it’s about celebrating in style.

piper heidsieck dressing roomalan siegelgerard butlermorgan brown
Source: Courtesy of Piper-Heidsieck

Gerard Butler with his manager Alan Siegel and longtime partner Morgan Brown.

piper heidsieckdressing roomkateconnick
Source: Courtesy of Piper-Heidsieck

Kate Connick in the Piper-Heidseick dressing room.

piper heidsieck chris bec judd
Source: Courtesy of Piper-Heidsieck

Chris and Bec Judd took in some tennis .

piper heidsieckdressing roomtimkanokateconnick
Source: Courtesy of Piper-Heidsieck

Actor Tim Kano and Kate Connick posed together at the Piper Heidseick dressing room.

