Inside Sally Beauty and Freewill’s Mission to Lead the @haircare Social Scene
Few physical features are more important to many people than hair. If you are like many others, you spend a significant amount of money and time on hair maintenance. Imagine interacting with a community of friendly, caring, and inviting people who care as much about their hair as yours.
You do not have to dream about such a destination any longer. A joint venture between Sally Beauty and its haircare products subsidiary, Freewill, has made such a venture a reality with its social media presence.
A Community for Hair Care Enthusiasts
Representatives of Sally Beauty and Freewill hope to turn their @haircare destination into a large and influential digital destination. Company representatives understand how critical hair care is to their customers and many other individuals in general. Therefore, they wanted to create a go-to spot where like-minded people could visit, gather information, interact, and be entertained. Above all, the effort celebrates individuality in hair care routines.
“This is about celebrating every hair care journey, helping customers learn, share, and improve their routines together,” said a representative.
So Much Rolled Into One
The destination @haircare provides a comprehensive online presence to stop by for various hair maintenance-related topics and discussions. If you are tired and bored with your current routine, you may learn new ones through expert hair tutorials. Should you experience manageable challenges, you can receive hair tips to address these concerns.
That said, the community involves more than just information gathering. On this site, participation is encouraged. Visitors are reminded that they travel their hair care journey together. Therefore, this is the place to share your stories and experiences.
However, the destination is not all fun and games. Trichologists routinely share their knowledge and experience. These trained healthcare providers have extensive experience identifying and treating hair and scalp-related maladies. So, if something more significant plagues your hair, these experienced professionals can provide valuable advice.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Building a Community Is What It Is All About
Other social media sites dedicated to hair care exist. That said, different brands often need to place more emphasis on the word community. While @haircare is designed to be educational and informative, the site’s overseers want it to be inviting. You may feel self-conscious about your hair care routine or how your hair looks.
You do not have to be a fashion model or hair care expert to feel welcomed in the @haircare’s nurturing and welcoming community. The goal is to create an atmosphere encouraging warmth, enthusiasm, and sharing.
Become Part of This Growing Movement
The only requirement to join this growing community is the desire to maintain or improve quality hair care. Success is worth celebrating only if it can be achieved with great customers.
Help Freewill become the largest and most influential haircare site in the social media world by joining their universe.