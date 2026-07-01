Inside SMILEZ’s Creative Ascent

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The artist is having a breakout moment and is using his art to both engage with and critique the ways in which modern culture flows through internet platforms. Over the past decade, the world of entertainment has changed in dramatic, foundational ways. As technological tools and platforms have spread across the internet, the barrier to entry for many aspiring entertainers has been lowered substantially. In years past, someone who dreamed of entertaining audiences for a living would have to first vie for the attention of professional agents or representation. Today, however, many entertainers have been able to skip this process altogether, instead bringing their work directly to the masses through digitized platforms. All of this has led to the blurring of lines between once-defined roles, with actors, musicians, and content creators all now collapsing into a single cultural conversation. And it's one in which SMILEZ is uniquely positioned.

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SMILEZ’s Online Role SMILEZ is an actor and musician. After recently appearing on the breakout HBO series Euphoria, he was able to watch audiences across the globe react to his work in real time. He watched as clips and screenshots from his appearance began to circulate, with his music living in these same digital spaces. The fact that all of this was happening on fans’ personal feeds, where these same people were also processing their own developments, from heartbreak to identity to late-night spirals, became a source of fascination for him. As such, he created his latest track: “LUV 2 HATE.” The song taps directly into that emotional push and pull that social media platforms can bring about, and as a result, speaks directly to this moment in time. SMILEZ describes it as a way to capture the strange tension of a relationship that can shift from obsession to resentment. For him, the internet is part of the environment around the work, but not what defines it. He is aware of speed, edits, posts, and the attention economy, but he is more interested in making songs, videos, and visual worlds that feel intentional. This demonstrates how his music fits naturally into the emotional, internet-driven spaces where people process relationships, identity, and culture.

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The Pressures of Online Living Of course, being an entertainer in the modern age can be something of a double-edged sword. While these platforms empower people to take their entertainment careers into their own hands, they also set an unfortunate expectation for them to exist online constantly. Not only can this be extremely taxing for an artist like SMILEZ, but it can also start to blur the lines between the art and the audience’s reception of it. For example, TikTok and social platforms can amplify songs quickly, but attention can move just as fast. If a song doesn’t take off in the ways it is anticipated to, that can color people’s perception of the song far more than the actual work itself sometimes. As such, SMILEZ strives to have a detached but observant relationship with the internet. He uses the internet to stay connected to culture, music, and movies, but prefers creating music and videos over constant posting.

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“LUV 2 HATE” The entire impetus for “LUV 2 HATE” was to capture how online culture ebbs and flows, especially in stan culture surrounding modern entertainers. SMILEZ wanted to show how feelings can shift from being enamored with someone to feeling like enemies, but he did not want the song to feel overly emotional. Instead, the track aims to connect to the kind of late-night, emotionally charged internet behavior fans recognize. Digital Mania Tell All Digital Mania Tell All is SMILEZ’s larger, overarching project: a blend between his musical and visual stylings. It is the larger creative world around him as an artist, SMILEZ, and is ultimately a project about staying human inside digital noise. He describes it as “a collage of pop culture,” full of bright colors while reflecting the clutter, noise, vulnerability, and intimacy of online living.