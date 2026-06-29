or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Inside the Practice of Michael Mulé, Where Litigation Meets Modern Business Culture

inside the practice of michael mule where litigation meets modern business culture
Source: SUPPLIED
Profile Image

June 29 2026, Published 2:53 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The lawyer behind New York’s first call for risk and resolution in the high-stakes business economy, Michael Mulé, founder of Mulé Law, has spent the past decade plus guiding clients through complex legal challenges, securing more than $30,000,000 for injured clients since the inception of his practice 5-years ago, and with a growing network of professional athletes, founders, high-end cannabis operators, and entrepreneurs, he is operating in fast-moving industries where real risk comes attached.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Defined by a trifecta of timing, positioning, and representation within New York’s legal and business ecosystems, where outcomes are shaped as much by decision-making as by counsel, his practice spans civil litigation, criminal defense, personal injury, and general business law, building a reputation less around the traditional law firm model and more around problem-solving at scale.

“People want to feel heard and know someone is genuinely fighting for them,” Mulé says. “I was born and raised in New York City, and my entire career has been here. When you retain my office, you meet the attorney handling your case from day one. We stay personally involved until it is resolved. Many firms advertise here but operate out of state, rarely meet clients in person, or refer cases elsewhere from the start. With us, your case is guided directly by the team you trust, from start to finish.”

MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A proactive strategy is the center of Mulé Law’s success, focused on keeping clients protected early, reducing costs, limiting exposure, and translating legal complexity into something direct and actionable. That accessibility matters, particularly in industries where creatives, founders, and athletes often view legal systems as intentionally opaque. Trust is built by making the law understandable without stripping away its seriousness.

Anyone navigating a legal issue, including the aftermath of an accident can schedule a free consultation at www.mule.law, follow the latest insights on Instagram at @lawyer.mike, or call to speak directly with his team, which remains hands-on across every case. Plugged into New York’s communities, Mulé operates with a presence grounded in a city where legal outcomes often hinge on speed, clarity, and trust, so clients who may feel lost in the system receive representation that is direct, accessible, and consistent from start to finish.

“My favorite part is working with people,” he says, speaking to the intersection of litigation and modern business culture, and to those shaping what comes next. “They come to you during some of the hardest moments of their lives, and the most meaningful part of the job is the connection I build with each client.” He pauses before adding, “I’ve always had a knack for seeing both sides of an argument. Helping clients find a path forward and reach a resolution is incredibly rewarding.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.