InstaBomb Birria: Your Recipe for Taco Tuesday Transformation
Discover how this innovative spice bomb makes cooking flavorful, flexible, and effortless.
Ready to take Taco Tuesday to the next level? If you are tired of the same-old tacos every week, InstaBomb Birria Bomb will make you the culinary superstar at your next faster than you ever imagined. InstaBomb founder, Casey Dalton, explains how you can transform any weeknight into a culinary adventure.
Taco Tuesday started as a fun way for home cooks to plan for the week. Over time, however, the tradition has lost its luster. The same old tacos, week in and week out can feel less than inspired.
Dalton, long an aficionado of world cuisine, wanted to bring the fun back to Taco Tuesday without spending all day Tuesday slow cooking the authentic recipe. She created the Birria Bomb, which is the size and shape of typical bath bomb.
“You might spend Monday as well to track down the ingredients and prep,” she laughs.
Enter Birria Bomb InstaBomb, a unique solution to jazz up your Taco Tuesday with a delicious and authentic-tasting meal that takes a fraction of the time. The InstaBomb (also available in traditional Pot Roast and Curry formulations) is perfectly proportioned with over 15 different herbs and spices packed into one Birria Bomb that instantly transforms your meal from boring to fiesta.
The best part- Birria Bomb has done the shopping for you. The Birria Bombs have toasted and ground arbol, guajillo, and ancho chiles which can be hard to find and work with!
Dalton explains, “I think of it as culinary magic. Add water and protein and abracadabra! A delicious meal that everyone will think you spent hours cooking.”
The true magic of the InstaBomb Birria Bomb is the flexibility that it offers you. Dalton used her personal experience to develop products that are allergen-free, perfect for everyone from meat lovers to vegans, can be cooked in the vessel of your choice, and easily scalable from two people to a crowd.
“In my house, I love meat but have family members who are vegan and gluten-free, and have food sensitivities,” says Dalton. “I know what it is like to prepare meals that are specific to the needs of a family. My goal with InstaBombs is to provide a solution that is allergen-free and easily adaptable to your family.”
Indeed, the InstaBomb Birria tastes just as good with beef, lamb, goat, or chicken as it does with vegetables, tofu, lion’s mane mushrooms, or jackfruit. Though the protein is flexible, the taste is consistently authentic.
The flexibility extends to the cooking method. Dalton explains that though the InstaBombs were created for the instant pot, the bombs also are excellent in the slow cooker or on the stovetop.
“The inspiration for InstaBombs was me getting bored with the recipes I used for my instant pot and wanting a simple way to recreate the rich, international flavors of my childhood. But everyone doesn’t have an instant pot, so I wanted the flavors available for anyone, no matter their mode of cooking,” Dalton says.
Dalton also knows that once people taste your InstaBomb Birria, it will draw a crowd. To scale the meal, you simply add more InstaBomb, water, and protein. Whether your Taco Tuesday is two or 22, you will be ready to delight your diners.
She adds, “No one has to know that your Taco Tuesday secret is as easy as InstaBomb Birria. It can be your secret weapon to easily spice up your week!”
InstaBomb Birria, Pot Roast, and Curry are available at instabombs.com and through social media outlets like TikTok Shop and Instagram.