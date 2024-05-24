InstaBomb Birria: Your Recipe for Taco Tuesday Transformation

Ready to take Taco Tuesday to the next level? If you are tired of the same-old tacos every week, InstaBomb Birria Bomb will make you the culinary superstar at your next faster than you ever imagined. InstaBomb founder, Casey Dalton, explains how you can transform any weeknight into a culinary adventure.

Taco Tuesday started as a fun way for home cooks to plan for the week. Over time, however, the tradition has lost its luster. The same old tacos, week in and week out can feel less than inspired.

Dalton, long an aficionado of world cuisine, wanted to bring the fun back to Taco Tuesday without spending all day Tuesday slow cooking the authentic recipe. She created the Birria Bomb, which is the size and shape of typical bath bomb.

“You might spend Monday as well to track down the ingredients and prep,” she laughs.