Insurance Brokerage Company O.C.M.I. Is Progressing Into The Future

O.C.M.I. provides in-house instant clarity, based on a per-account basis, so client approvals are much faster than traditional insurance practices, where people wait long periods.

When discussing the business model, O.C.M.I.'s primary goal is to help acquire workers' compensation quickly and efficiently. Achieving efficient speeds in the blue-collar industry is mostly unheard of, which is why O.C.M.I.’s work is unique. Most blue-collar companies have a significantly hard time getting approvals; this is why O.C.M.I. matters a lot. Due to their quality work and the relationships O.C.M.I. have built in the industry, they have access to specific markets that none of their competitors do. Due to this access in the industry, most of O.C.M.I.’s competitors never have the same success.

The insurance process is also different regarding O.C.M.I. Instead of going for traditional, end-of-year audits, O.C.M.I. opts for a pay-as-you-go plan. This plan allows users to pay for insurance as if they’re paying for gas, only for what they use. O.C.M.I.’s program has no deposits, audits, or cancelation fees. Furthermore, O.C.M.I. reports on your payroll, eliminating any chances of overcharging or confusion.