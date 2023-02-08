Intermittent Fasting: Why Is It The Talk Of The Town?

Follow Intermittent Fasting Eventually, if not Immediately!

The art of a balanced diet is something not everyone can adopt. Fitness instructors and enthusiasts spend thousands of hours in the gym to build bodies they dream of or see on Instagram and in fitness magazines. But some people think it all starts with skipping lunch. Fitness and a good body are not about popularity and impressions and starving yourself into shape. It’s about being healthy and living a prosperous life.

The COVID-19 pandemic was chaos unlike any the medical community has seen. With governments and healthcare institutions at a standstill against the might of the virus, it was only a matter of time before things went from bad to worse. Three years later, the world is still battling new variants of COVID-19, while casualties remain unaddressed. Unfortunately, that’s only the tip of the iceberg because with the world and WHO focusing on the pandemic, other diseases have found their in.

It’s not just the WHO’s ignorance of other diseases; it is also our own negligence. The rise of other diseases is also because people stopped taking care of themselves.

The economic difficulties and financial strains placed on the people enabled them to adopt eating habits that were previously untouched. This created a domino effect, weakening immune systems and making them prone to both COVID and non-COVID illnesses. Further, the lack of activities due to the government confining people to their homes resulted in further weakened immunity. Research indicates that the prevalence of obesity was no more than 30% before the pandemic, which increased to 34.9% during it.