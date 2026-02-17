'Introverted' Amber Rose Rocks Ultra High-Cut Swimsuit in Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Amber Rose may call herself an "introvert," but her latest swimsuit snap is anything but low-key. The model and media personality showed off her curves in an ultra high-cut leopard-print one-piece that left little to the imagination.

Risqué Bathing Suit

Source: @amberrose/Instagram Amber Rose posed in an ultra high-cut leopard swimsuit.

The daring suit featured sky-high hips and a classic scoop neckline, elongating her legs as she struck a confident pose. In the photo, Rose leaned back on a patterned surface with one arm raised behind her head, highlighting her tattooed arms and shoulders. She paired the bold look with oversized black sunglasses and her signature buzzed blonde hairstyle. Despite the head-turning ensemble, Rose poked fun at herself in the caption, joking, "I'm sooo introverted I swear." Fans quickly responded with red hearts and heart-eye emojis, enamored by the influencer's post.

Amber Rose Stuck Up for Nicki Minaj

Source: mega She showed off her tattooed arms and signature buzz cut.

Rose recently stuck up for her friend Nicki Minaj after the rapper shocked fans with her support for President Donald Trump When questioned about the criticism Minaj has faced from some LGBTQ+ fans, Rose defended the rapper, stating, "She didn't say anything wrong. She didn't say anything about the LGBTQ+ community at all." The exchange grew tense after the reporter suggested that publicly supporting Trump's White House could be viewed as anti-LGBTQ+, prompting visible frustration from the model. "Why do people think anybody over there [MAGA] is homophobic? I'm not homophobic. My assistant has been with me for over 11 years. He's Black and gay. I have a bunch of trans friends. So does Nicki," she said. "I don't know why people twist our words or think because we endorse Trump that we just hate gay people and trans people," she continued. "It's just not true."

Source: mega The daring one-piece featured a sky-high hip cut.

Rose also told the interviewer that Minaj has a "right to her own political opinion, just like everyone else does." "We live in a free country," she noted.

Why Does Amber Rose Support Donald Trump?

Source: mega The model joked that she’s 'introverted' in the caption.