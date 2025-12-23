MAGA Superfan Amber Rose Defends Pal Nicki Minaj's Bizarre Endorsement of 'Handsome' Donald Trump: 'She Didn't Say Anything Wrong'
Dec. 23 2025, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
Amber Rose is sticking up for her friend Nicki Minaj after the rapper shocked fans with her support for Donald Trump.
In a Tuesday, December 23, interview, the MAGA diehard defended Minaj's controversial appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest. Two days prior, the "Beez in the Trap" rapper sat down with conservative activist Erika Kirk and gushed over the president and Trump administration.
Amber Rose Insists She's 'Not Homophobic' for Supporting Donald Trump
When asked about the backlash Minaj has been receiving from her LGBTQ+ fans, Rose declared, "She didn't say anything wrong. She didn't say anything about the LGBTQ+ community at all."
The model became frustrated when the reporter responded by suggesting an endorsement for Trump's White House is anti-LGBTQ+.
"Why do people think anybody over there [MAGA] is homophobic? I'm not homophobic. My assistant has been with me for over 11 years. He's Black and gay. I have a bunch of trans friends. So does Nicki," she said.
"I don't know why people twist our words or think because we endorse Trump that we just hate gay people and trans people," she continued. "It's just not true."
'We Live in a Free Country'
The media personality also told the interviewer that Minaj has a "right to her own political opinion, just like everyone else does."
"We live in a free country," she noted.
When the rapper's sit-down with Charlie Kirk's widow was brought up, Amber defiantly responded, "What's wrong with talking to Erika? That's what I mean. Like, I just don't get the logic behind why people are upset."
Nicki Minaj Praised Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
During Nicki's bombshell appearance at the Turning Point USA event on Sunday, December 21, the "Bang Bang" hitmaker not only called the president "handsome" and "dashing" but awkwardly dubbed Vice President J.D. Vance "the assassin."
The remark was a major blunder, as Erika's late husband was assassinated in September.
The "Side to Side rapper" also told the crowd, "This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them."
"Our vice president, he makes me … well, I love both of them," she added. "Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to."
Nicki’s comments have been surprising to fans since she previously slammed Donald's immigration policy. It was unknown until recently that she had become a MAGA supporter.