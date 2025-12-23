MAGA Superfan Amber Rose Defends Pal Nicki Minaj's Bizarre Endorsement of 'Handsome' Donald Trump: 'She Didn't Say Anything Wrong'

Article continues below advertisement

Amber Rose Insists She's 'Not Homophobic' for Supporting Donald Trump

Source: mega Amber Rose stuck up for pal Nicki Minaj as she faces backlash for supporting the president.

When asked about the backlash Minaj has been receiving from her LGBTQ+ fans, Rose declared, "She didn't say anything wrong. She didn't say anything about the LGBTQ+ community at all." The model became frustrated when the reporter responded by suggesting an endorsement for Trump's White House is anti-LGBTQ+. "Why do people think anybody over there [MAGA] is homophobic? I'm not homophobic. My assistant has been with me for over 11 years. He's Black and gay. I have a bunch of trans friends. So does Nicki," she said. "I don't know why people twist our words or think because we endorse Trump that we just hate gay people and trans people," she continued. "It's just not true."

Source: TMZ Clips/Youtube Amber Rose defended Nicki Minaj's support for Donald Trump.

'We Live in a Free Country'

Source: @amberrose/instagram Amber Rose said Nicki Minaj has a 'right to her own political opinion.'

The media personality also told the interviewer that Minaj has a "right to her own political opinion, just like everyone else does." "We live in a free country," she noted. When the rapper's sit-down with Charlie Kirk's widow was brought up, Amber defiantly responded, "What's wrong with talking to Erika? That's what I mean. Like, I just don't get the logic behind why people are upset."

Nicki Minaj Praised Donald Trump and J.D. Vance

Source: Inside Edition/Youtube Nicki Minaj shocked the crowd at Turning Point USA’s event after praising Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.

During Nicki's bombshell appearance at the Turning Point USA event on Sunday, December 21, the "Bang Bang" hitmaker not only called the president "handsome" and "dashing" but awkwardly dubbed Vice President J.D. Vance "the assassin." The remark was a major blunder, as Erika's late husband was assassinated in September.

Source: mega Nicki Minaj said she relates to Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.