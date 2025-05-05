Hot Photos! Irina Shayk's Most Daring Thirst Trap Moments
Irina Shayk Debuted New — and Unusual — Summer Look
Irina Shayk posed for a thirst trap during her scenic break in Brazil.
In an Instagram photo, the 39-year-old wowed as she soaked up the sun in a structural, oversized black bra that matched her black cycling shorts. She added a glam touch to the look with her slicked back hairstyle and red lipstick.
Rocking Her Costume
The fashion model bared her enviably chiseled midriff when she slipped into a jaw-dropping costume before her 2025 Carnival debut. She elegantly sported a blue, two-piece costume adorned with blue crystals and beading. The ensemble also featured beaded fringes that complemented the peacock-inspired wings and matching headdress she wore at the event.
Shayk completed her look with strappy gladiator-style heels that enfolded her legs up to her thighs.
"THE DAY BEFORE ….. 🇧🇷💙," she wrote in the caption.
Hot in Black
In a November 2024 photo, Shayk was scantily clad in a black cleavage-baring top and matching high-leg bottom. She wore her tresses in soft waves, adding a bold touch to her look.
She captioned the upload, "The giving of ❤️."
Irina Shayk Flaunted Her Assets
The Hercules star nearly spilled out of a tan, halter-style top with a front zipper. She paired her formfitting corset-like ensemble with large gold earrings and a chain bracelet.
"Paris ❤️so much ❤️," Shayk wrote in the caption.
Irina Shayk Stunned During an Outing
In a September 2024 snap, Shayk put her chiseled abs on full display as she appeared to be enjoying her lazy day off, capturing a thirst trap from a high angle with her head tilted backwards. She perfectly pulled off a wet look in a white ribbed tank top, revealing a green bra underneath along with black sweatpants.
"Goin somewhere …" she captioned the carousel of photos.
Seduction at Its Finest
Shayk showed off her pert posterior and toned legs in a revealing lace thong and matching bra top. Her thigh-high stockings completed her sultry look as she enticingly posed in front of a mirror.
"Mixed up … or Smth," she shared in the caption.
A Stylish Pool Day
Shayk's dynamic figure was on display as she posed poolside in a black cleavage-enhancing leather bikini. She paired her teeny outfit with heeled ankle boots and black choker necklace.
Irina Shayk Squeezed Into a Plunging Bikini
During an August 2022 trip to the Bahamas, Shayk enjoyed the warmth of the sun in a patterned triangle bikini top and matching string-tie bottom, enticingly parading her slim figure while sitting on a wooden dock.
She Flaunted Her Incredible Figure
Shayk put on a busty display in a barely-there bikini, posing on her knees during an August 2022 vacation in Ibiza.
"Meow," she simply captioned the post.
Her eyes were fashionably shaded behind dark-tinted rectangular-style sunglasses, while her damp hair cascaded down her chest and back.
A Fit Mom
Shayk showcased her fit physique in a May 2021 mirror selfie. The flesh-flashing set accentuated her voluptuous figure as she snapped dazzling photos for her followers.
Irina Shayk Modeled a Skin-Baring Outfit
In an April 2021 photoset, Shayk left little to the imagination when she slid into a sheer bodysuit during fittings for the fashion label, Mugler. She posed in front of a mirror, highlighting her muscular arms while covering her face with a black mask.
Cheeky Selfie!
Shayk flashed her cleavage in a selfie she took before appearing on the catwalk for Versace at the Milan Fashion Week in September 2020. She let her bright orange dress and tight corset embrace her ample assets while boosting her seductive vibe with wet-hair look.