or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Irina Shayk
OK LogoPHOTOS

Hot Photos! Irina Shayk's Most Daring Thirst Trap Moments

irina shayk hottest thirst traps photos
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

Russian fashion model Irina Shayk sizzles both on and off the runway!

By:

May 5 2025, Published 7:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Irina Shayk Debuted New — and Unusual — Summer Look

irina shayk hottest thirst traps photos
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

Irina Shayk shared photos of herself wearing a sculpted bra top.

Irina Shayk posed for a thirst trap during her scenic break in Brazil.

In an Instagram photo, the 39-year-old wowed as she soaked up the sun in a structural, oversized black bra that matched her black cycling shorts. She added a glam touch to the look with her slicked back hairstyle and red lipstick.

Article continues below advertisement

Rocking Her Costume

irina shayk hottest thirst traps photos
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

She made her debut at the 2025 Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.

The fashion model bared her enviably chiseled midriff when she slipped into a jaw-dropping costume before her 2025 Carnival debut. She elegantly sported a blue, two-piece costume adorned with blue crystals and beading. The ensemble also featured beaded fringes that complemented the peacock-inspired wings and matching headdress she wore at the event.

Shayk completed her look with strappy gladiator-style heels that enfolded her legs up to her thighs.

"THE DAY BEFORE ….. 🇧🇷💙," she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Hot in Black

irina shayk hottest thirst traps photos
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

The model posed for a bathroom mirror selfie in November 2024.

In a November 2024 photo, Shayk was scantily clad in a black cleavage-baring top and matching high-leg bottom. She wore her tresses in soft waves, adding a bold touch to her look.

She captioned the upload, "The giving of ❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

Irina Shayk Flaunted Her Assets

irina shayk hottest thirst traps photos
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

Irina Shayk looked effortlessly stylish in a sizzling update.

The Hercules star nearly spilled out of a tan, halter-style top with a front zipper. She paired her formfitting corset-like ensemble with large gold earrings and a chain bracelet.

"Paris ❤️so much ❤️," Shayk wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Irina Shayk Stunned During an Outing

irina shayk hottest thirst traps photos
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

Irina Shayk set pulses racing with the daring photo.

In a September 2024 snap, Shayk put her chiseled abs on full display as she appeared to be enjoying her lazy day off, capturing a thirst trap from a high angle with her head tilted backwards. She perfectly pulled off a wet look in a white ribbed tank top, revealing a green bra underneath along with black sweatpants.

"Goin somewhere …" she captioned the carousel of photos.

Article continues below advertisement

Seduction at Its Finest

irina shayk hottest thirst traps photos
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

Irina Shayk shared a lingerie thirst trap in April 2024.

Shayk showed off her pert posterior and toned legs in a revealing lace thong and matching bra top. Her thigh-high stockings completed her sultry look as she enticingly posed in front of a mirror.

"Mixed up … or Smth," she shared in the caption.

MORE ON:
Irina Shayk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Stylish Pool Day

irina shayk hottest thirst traps photos
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

Irina Shayk's black outfit enhanced her features.

Shayk's dynamic figure was on display as she posed poolside in a black cleavage-enhancing leather bikini. She paired her teeny outfit with heeled ankle boots and black choker necklace.

Article continues below advertisement

Irina Shayk Squeezed Into a Plunging Bikini

irina shayk hottest thirst traps photos
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

Irina Shayk made the most of the summer in the Bahamas.

During an August 2022 trip to the Bahamas, Shayk enjoyed the warmth of the sun in a patterned triangle bikini top and matching string-tie bottom, enticingly parading her slim figure while sitting on a wooden dock.

Article continues below advertisement

She Flaunted Her Incredible Figure

irina shayk hottest thirst traps photos
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

She soaked up the splendid weather in Ibiza.

Shayk put on a busty display in a barely-there bikini, posing on her knees during an August 2022 vacation in Ibiza.

"Meow," she simply captioned the post.

Her eyes were fashionably shaded behind dark-tinted rectangular-style sunglasses, while her damp hair cascaded down her chest and back.

Article continues below advertisement

A Fit Mom

irina shayk hottest thirst traps photos
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

Irina Shayk shares one child with Bradley Cooper.

Shayk showcased her fit physique in a May 2021 mirror selfie. The flesh-flashing set accentuated her voluptuous figure as she snapped dazzling photos for her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Irina Shayk Modeled a Skin-Baring Outfit

irina shayk hottest thirst traps photos
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

Irina Shayk showed off her figure during fittings for Mugler.

In an April 2021 photoset, Shayk left little to the imagination when she slid into a sheer bodysuit during fittings for the fashion label, Mugler. She posed in front of a mirror, highlighting her muscular arms while covering her face with a black mask.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheeky Selfie!

irina shayk hottest thirst traps photos
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

She captured a revealing selfie before hitting the runway.

Shayk flashed her cleavage in a selfie she took before appearing on the catwalk for Versace at the Milan Fashion Week in September 2020. She let her bright orange dress and tight corset embrace her ample assets while boosting her seductive vibe with wet-hair look.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.