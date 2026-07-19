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Is Ariana Madix Leaving 'Love Island USA'? Everything to Know About Peacock Host's Status After Season 8 Finale Fueled Exit Rumors

is ariana madix leaving love island usa exit rumors explained
Source: MEGA

Ariana Madix fueled speculation that 'Love Island USA' Season 8 would be her last as host.

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July 19 2026, Published 7:28 a.m. ET

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Is Ariana Madix's time on Love Island USA coming to an end?

The Vanderpump Rules alum began hosting the hit Peacock series in the summer of 2024 during the show's sixth season. She also took on hosting duties for the show's Seasons 7 and 8.

After the record-breaking eighth season of Love Island USA concluded, Madix sparked speculation that it might be her final season as host. Now, OK! can reveal the truth behind the exit rumors.

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Is Ariana Madix Leaving 'Love Island USA'?

is ariana madix leaving love island usa exit rumors explained
Source: MEGA

Ariana Madix sparked 'Love Island USA' exit rumors.

In a July 13 TikTok post in which Madix opened up about the "final glam of the season" of Love Island USA, one fan asked whether Season 8 was her "last season hosting."

"why would it be 💖," she responded, shutting down the speculation.

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When Did the Exit Rumors Start?

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is ariana madix leaving love island usa exit rumors explained
Source: MEGA

Ariana Madix began hosting 'Love Island USA' during Season 6.

It was not the first time Madix had sparked similar chatter.

After the Peacock series' Season 7 wrapped in July 2025, a TikTok user shared a clip of the contestants expressing their appreciation for Madix after spending time with her throughout the season.

The text over the video read, "This was definitely Love Island giving Ariana her farewell .. she really is gone after tomorrow."

In the comments section, Madix cleared up the confusion and clarified she was not leaving her role as host.

"Thank you💖I'm not leaving. I'll see you guys really soon. 💖," she wrote.

What Are Ariana Madix's Roles in 'Love Island USA' Season 8 Reunion and 'Love Island Games' Season 3?

is ariana madix leaving love island usa exit rumors explained
Source: MEGA

Ariana Madix joined the show after exiting 'Vanderpump Rules.'

In the same July 13 TikTok post, one follower asked Madix whether she would be "hosting games [Love Island Games] this season."

"games is in 2027 and yes 🥰🥰🥰," she replied.

Peacock confirmed Madix's return as host for Love Island Games Season 3 at NBCUniversal Upfront in May. The series will launch in the fall of 2027, according to the streamer.

Madix will also host the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion with Andy Cohen on August 31.

"The special reunites this season's winners, fan-favorite couples and bombshells for an inside look back at one of the franchise's biggest seasons yet," NBCUniversal said in a July 13 press release.

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