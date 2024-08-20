Ariana Madix Reflects on Receiving Social Media Hate While Addressing Cyberbullying During 'Love Island USA' Reunion

"I want to address the social media of it all," Madix admitted after some of the stars from the most recent season of the hit reality dating series expressed upset feelings about various criticisms and negativity they've received online. "I know you guys have gotten both a lot of love and a lot of negativity as well."

The Bravo star confessed: "I’ve been through it, I’ve gotten it plenty. And when you are in a position like this, sometimes people can see you as a character on a TV show and they forget that you are a real person, with a real life and real friends and family."