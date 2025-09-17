Is 'Camp Rock 3' Coming? Demi Lovato Gives Coy Response to Reboot Rumors

Article continues below advertisement

Camp Rock is one of Disney Channel’s most beloved franchises, jumpstarting the careers of household names like Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers, and fans have been anxious for a third installment ever since the sequel debuted in 2010. OK! breaks down everything we know about a possible Camp Rock 3.

Is 'Camp Rock 3' Coming?

Source: MEGA 'Camp Rock 3' was officially announced.

Camp Rock 3 was officially announced by producers on Wednesday, September 17. The reboot features Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas reprising their roles as Shane Gray, Nate Gray and Jason Gray to make up the fictional boy band Connect 3. “The story picks up when Connect 3 lose their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing,” a press release read. “As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances.”

Is Demi Lovato Returning For 'Camp Rock 3'?

Source: MEGA Demi Lovator will be returning as an executive producer for 'Camp Rock 3.'

Although Demi won’t be returning to reprise her role of Mitchie Torres, she's set to join the project as an executive producer. Maria Canals-Barrera is also set to reprise her role as Mitchie’s mother, Connie Torres.

Joe Jonas Shared a Rare On-Set Look

Source: MEGA Joe Jonas reacted to the 'Camp Rock 3' news on September 17.

Joe seemingly confirmed the news earlier that day in an Instagram Reel. The “Burnin' Up” artist gave followers a look at the set in Vancouver, British Columbia, as he said his famous line, “I’m Shane Gray for crying out loud,” in a voiceover. The camera panned to show a dock labeled with the words, “Camp Rock." “Close enough. Welcome back Shane Gray,” he captioned the upload. Joe previously revealed that the movie was seemingly happening on August 12, when he was asked to read the latest entry in his notes app. "Read Camp Rock 3,” he uttered out loud.

Demi Lovato Reacted to ‘Camp Rock 3’ News

Source: MEGA Demi Lovato reacted to the 'Camp Rock 3' news via social media after playing coy about the rumors.