Joe Jonas Accidentally Confirms 'Camp Rock 3' in Hilarious Moment: Watch Source: First We Feast/YouTube; Disney/YouTube Joe Jonas accidentally confirmed 'Camp Rock 3' during a playful moment with his brothers on 'Hot Ones Versus.' OK! Staff Aug. 13 2025, Published 8:27 a.m. ET

Joe Jonas kept things spicy for Camp Rock fans as he let slip a major Disney secret during a Hot Ones Versus segment. While appearing on the show with his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, the DNCE frontman read from his Notes app, dropping a bombshell that surprised everyone in the room. "Read Camp Rock 3," Joe read aloud, after munching on some chicken, seemingly confirming the much-anticipated third installment of the beloved franchise.

Source: First We Feast/YouTube Nick Jonas froze as Joe read ‘Camp Rock 3’ from his phone.

Nick froze, setting his drink down in disbelief as the laughter from the crew erupted around them. Nick's shocked expression spoke volumes as he witnessed his brother's unexpected revelation. Kevin, slightly nervous, chuckled and replied, "Ok, that's a pretty good one." Unfazed by the potential leak, Joe remained focused on his phone. "It's the truth, it's literally right here," he said as laughter continued to fill the set. "Sorry, Disney," he added with a grin.

Source: First We Feast/YouTube Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas appeared in an episode of 'Hot Ones Versus.'

The original Camp Rock, which premiered on Disney Channel in 2008, showcased the Jonas Brothers alongside Demi Lovato. The film followed Demi's character, Mitchie Torres, as she navigated her way through the summer music camp, inspiring Joe's character, Shane Gray, a troubled pop star.

Source: First We Feast/YouTube Joe Jonas said he was sorry after spilling the ‘Camp Rock 3' news.

The success of the first film led to a sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, released in 2010. In this follow-up, the Jonas Brothers and Demi returned, battling against the rival Camp Star while exploring the blossoming romance between Mitchie and Shane.

Source: @concertin4k/TikTok The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato performed 'Camp Rock' hits at a recent concert.

Adding to the speculation surrounding a Camp Rock 3, the Jonas Brothers reunited with Demi for a surprise performance during their concert in New Jersey on Sunday. The trio entertained fans at MetLife Stadium, singing iconic tracks like "Gotta Find You" and "Wouldn't Change a Thing" as part of their 20th anniversary tour. After performing "This Is Me," Joe informed the electric crowd that he and Demi hadn't performed the track in nearly a decade.

Demi and Joe, who dated briefly in 2010, maintained a solid friendship. Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, Lovato's husband, publicly supported the reunion by expressing his pride on Instagram, sharing, "Couldn't be more proud. I love you sooo much baby @ddlovato," alongside a clip of Lovato walking on stage.

Source: @ddlovato/TikTok Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato briefly dated during their 'Camp Rock' days.

@ddlovato for the history books @joejonas ♬ original sound - Celebrity Interviews Source: @ddlovato/TikTok Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato reunited for a TikTok.