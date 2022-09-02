Truckin' With Hemp Trichomes — Is CBD A Safe Supplement For Professional Truck Drivers?

Being a truck driver can take a toll on your body and mind. It doesn’t matter how ergonomic your seat is; those long hours on the road aren’t great for a trucker’s back, neck, and knees. Plus, drivers have to spend a lot of time away from their loved ones, which can impact psychological well-being.

As CBD oil began to gain prominence in the mainstream media, it’s no surprise more truckers became interested in adding this supplement to their toolkit. Since CBD oil seems to have anti-inflammatory benefits, it should make driving long distances a bit more comfortable for the millions of North American truck drivers.

Although hemp CBD isn’t psychoactive like delta-8, there are a few considerations to keep in mind before trying this supplement. When misused, CBD oil could put drivers in danger.