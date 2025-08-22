NEWS Is Christine Baranski, 73, Dating King Princess, 26? What We Know After They Held Hands on ‘Mamma Mia!’ Red Carpet Source: MEGA; @kingprincess/Instagram Does Christine Baranski have a new love in her life? The actress made a major public appearance with King Princess, leading fans to wonder if they’re dating. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 22 2025, Published 5:01 p.m. ET

Does Christine Baranski have a new love in her life? The iconic actress made a major public appearance with singer King Princess, leading fans to wonder if they’re dating.

Christine Baranski and King Princess Hit the Red Carpet Together

Source: MEGA Christine Baranski and King Princess walked a red carpet together on August 18.

Baranski and King Princess surprised fans when they arrived at New York’s Winter Garden Theatre hand in hand for the Broadway premiere of the musical Mamma Mia! on Monday, August 18. During the red carpet appearance, the Gilded Age actress wore a silver-sequined blazer with matching bedazzled pants and a metallic silver clutch. King Princess (born Mikaela Mullaney Straus) coordinated with her companion in a newspaper-inspired button-up, leaving just one button fastened, paired with a studded belt and black pants. Both finished off their trendy looks with statement-making sunnies.

Fans Reacted to Rumored Couple

Source: @kingprincess/Instagram King Princess and Christine Baranski met on the set of Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers.'

The “Let Us Die” artist later captioned a photo from the evening, “#loveislove.” Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions to the new rumored couple, comparing them to another A-list duo who share a large age gap. “Omg hi Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor xx,” a social media user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Obsessed with whatever is going on here 😌.”

Are Christine Baranski and King Princess Dating?

Source: MEGA Christine Baranski and King Princess developed a close bond on set.

It’s unclear if Baranski and King Princess are dating, as they have yet to comment on their status. The pair met while costarring on Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2, which premiered on Hulu in March 2025. They’ve been spotted together on several occasions, including the August 2024 performance of Oh, Mary! on Broadway and the opening night of The Picture of Dorian Gray in March 2025. Baranski previously praised King Princess, telling Interview Magazine that their friendship was the “greatest gift” from the show. "...developing a friendship with this wildly talented young woman who’s so opinionated, deeply funny and witty," she continued. "We’ve curiously bonded and wanted to remain friends."

Christine Baranski Was Previously Married

Source: MEGA Christine Baranski was married to Matthew Cowles until his 2014 death.