Is Christine Baranski, 73, Dating King Princess, 26? What We Know After They Held Hands on ‘Mamma Mia!’ Red Carpet
Does Christine Baranski have a new love in her life? The iconic actress made a major public appearance with singer King Princess, leading fans to wonder if they’re dating.
Christine Baranski and King Princess Hit the Red Carpet Together
Baranski and King Princess surprised fans when they arrived at New York’s Winter Garden Theatre hand in hand for the Broadway premiere of the musical Mamma Mia! on Monday, August 18.
During the red carpet appearance, the Gilded Age actress wore a silver-sequined blazer with matching bedazzled pants and a metallic silver clutch. King Princess (born Mikaela Mullaney Straus) coordinated with her companion in a newspaper-inspired button-up, leaving just one button fastened, paired with a studded belt and black pants. Both finished off their trendy looks with statement-making sunnies.
Fans Reacted to Rumored Couple
The “Let Us Die” artist later captioned a photo from the evening, “#loveislove.”
Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions to the new rumored couple, comparing them to another A-list duo who share a large age gap.
“Omg hi Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor xx,” a social media user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Obsessed with whatever is going on here 😌.”
Are Christine Baranski and King Princess Dating?
It’s unclear if Baranski and King Princess are dating, as they have yet to comment on their status.
The pair met while costarring on Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2, which premiered on Hulu in March 2025. They’ve been spotted together on several occasions, including the August 2024 performance of Oh, Mary! on Broadway and the opening night of The Picture of Dorian Gray in March 2025.
Baranski previously praised King Princess, telling Interview Magazine that their friendship was the “greatest gift” from the show.
"...developing a friendship with this wildly talented young woman who’s so opinionated, deeply funny and witty," she continued. "We’ve curiously bonded and wanted to remain friends."
Christine Baranski Was Previously Married
The “1950” artist admitted that she joked with Baranski about giving people “something to talk about” when it came to their close bond.
“We sat at the bar, ordered our martinis, and suddenly we’re talking about our grandmothers who deeply affected and influenced our lives,” King Princess told the outlet. “I think that’s where we profoundly bonded.”
Baranski was married to British actor Matthew Cowles from 1983 until his 2014 death. As for King Princess, she has been linked to creative director Quinn Wilson and actress Amandla Stenberg.