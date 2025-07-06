or
'The Gilded Age' Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

the gilded age season cast plot release date hbo
Source: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

HBO transports viewers back to the lavish world of the 1890s era in 'The Gilded Age' Season 3. Here's everything to know about the ongoing installment.

By:

July 6 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

When Did HBO Renew 'The Gilded Age' for Another Season?

the gilded age season cast plot release date hbo
Source: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

'The Gilded Age' first premiered in January 2022.

The Gilded Age reopens the doors to the New York high society in its Season 3.

HBO delivered the ultimate Christmas gift for The Gilded Age viewers in December 2023, when it greenlit the hit show's Season 3 just days after the Season 2 finale.

"We're so proud of what Julian Fellowes and The Gilded Age family have achieved," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, at the time. "From the costumes to the production design and performances, the show has captivated so many week after week. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we are thrilled to continue this grand tale for a third season."

What Is 'The Gilded Age' Season 3 About?

the gilded age season cast plot release date hbo
Source: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

'The Gilded Age' Season 2 was released in October 2023.

In a press release, HBO said "ambition and scandal collide" in The Gilded Age Season 3 "as the Russells take their place at the head of society, the van Rhijn household is thrown into chaos, and both Marian and Peggy strike up new romances."

Viewers can expect the continuation of the opera war between Bertha and Mrs. Astor, as well as Marian and Larry's relationship after their kiss in Season 2.

"There is much more story to tell with The Gilded Age. We're delighted that HBO is giving fans another season of Julian Fellowes' incredible storytelling," Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, teased viewers. "The cast and crew put so much of their heart and soul into the last two seasons, and we're so proud that all this hard work is paying off with another season…you won't want to miss what's next!"

Is There a Trailer for 'The Gilded Age' Season 3?

the gilded age season cast plot release date hbo
Source: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

Julian Fellowes created and wrote 'The Gilded Age' for HBO.

HBO

HBO dropped a trailer for The Gilded Age Season 3 on May 1.

"In the new world, love can conquer all or cost you everything," the description on the YouTube video reads.

Who Is in the Cast of 'The Gilded Age' Season 3?

the gilded age season cast plot release date hbo
Source: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

Familiar faces appeared in the first few episodes of 'The Gilded Age' Season 3.

Carrie Coon returns to The Gilded Age Season 3 alongside Ashlie Atkinson, Ben Ahlers, Blake Ritson, Christine Baranski, Claybourne Elder, Cynthia Nixon, Denée Benton, Dylan Baker and Jack Gilpin.

The other cast members include Jessica Frances Dukes, John Ellison Conlee, Jordan Donica, Kate Baldwin, Kelley Curran, LisaGay Hamilton, Louisa Jacobson, Michael Cumpsty, Morgan Spector, Taissa Farmiga and Amy Forsyth.

When Did 'The Gilded Age' Season 3 Premiere?

the gilded age season cast plot release date hbo
Source: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

'The Gilded Age' Season 3 has eight episodes.

The Gilded Age Season 3 premiered on HBO and Max on June 22, 9 p.m. E.T. The second episode, titled "What The Papers Say," arrived on June 29.

The next six episodes will air on Sunday nights as follows: Episode 3 (July 6), Episode 4 (July 13), Episode 5 (July 20), Episode 6 (July 27), Episode 7 (August 3) and Episode 8 (August 10).

