'The Gilded Age' Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

The Gilded Age reopens the doors to the New York high society in its Season 3.

HBO delivered the ultimate Christmas gift for The Gilded Age viewers in December 2023, when it greenlit the hit show's Season 3 just days after the Season 2 finale.

"We're so proud of what Julian Fellowes and The Gilded Age family have achieved," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, at the time. "From the costumes to the production design and performances, the show has captivated so many week after week. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we are thrilled to continue this grand tale for a third season."