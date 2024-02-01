Is Gambling Becoming Less Popular in the ACT?
Gambling is a popular pastime in the Australian Capital Territory, but there are signs that it may be declining due to some updates that the Alliance for Gambling Reform is working to put into place.
The suggested new rules have come after mentions of gambling harm and financial loss during a cost-of-living crisis in ACT. Recent reports published have shown that residents of Canberra lost $190 million in the past year, and many other states across Australia have seen similar losses. The argument that the Alliance is making is that the money spent on gambling could be used to strengthen the economy in other places.
One of the measures that may be implemented is to drastically reduce the number of poker machines in the Capital Territory to 3,500 by 2025. Already, the number is diminishing, as there were approximately 5,000 in 2018, and are currently only 3,700 today.
It seems as though gambling may not be on the way out in ACT, but rather that the rules around it are being strengthened. The Gambling and Racing Commission, some have argued, focuses on poker machines primarily and does not account for many other forms of gambling. There have been requests for a revision of the Commission, which has the purpose of ensuring compliance with the Gaming Machine Regulations and the Gaming Machine Act of 2004. Some of the main points of these acts include:
Ensuring the upkeep of any gaming machines
Guaranteeing that all associated fees and government taxes are collected on time and efficiently
Enforcing complete fairness in all gaming operations, for both operators and customers
Although these updates do point towards gambling being in decline in ACT, there are also calls to preserve gambling culture. Many clubs depend on poker and other gambling machines and there is a long culture in Australia of using pokies. Of course, harm reduction and ensuring safe gambling practices is paramount, but can this be done without eliminating it altogether?
Measures have started to be put in place to keep gambling culture alive, whilst updating it and making it safer and secure for all involved. One such example that the ACT government has suggested is introducing a centralised monitoring system for gaming machines. The CMS will put in place a $100 credit limit and $5 bet limit, which will help to reduce financial loss. New regulations such as this will modernise the industry and tackle gambling harm, whilst still encouraging the economic boost and entertainment value that betting brings.