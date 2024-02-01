Is Gambling Becoming Less Popular in the ACT?

Gambling is a popular pastime in the Australian Capital Territory, but there are signs that it may be declining due to some updates that the Alliance for Gambling Reform is working to put into place.

The suggested new rules have come after mentions of gambling harm and financial loss during a cost-of-living crisis in ACT. Recent reports published have shown that residents of Canberra lost $190 million in the past year, and many other states across Australia have seen similar losses. The argument that the Alliance is making is that the money spent on gambling could be used to strengthen the economy in other places.

One of the measures that may be implemented is to drastically reduce the number of poker machines in the Capital Territory to 3,500 by 2025. Already, the number is diminishing, as there were approximately 5,000 in 2018, and are currently only 3,700 today.