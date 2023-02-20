Is It Safe To Invest In Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies In 2023?

Current Happenings with Bitcoin Prices

In recent months, the prices of bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies have plunged in unison with the stock market as investors cope with growing inflation, tensions in Europe, escalating interest rates, and economic concerns.

On the 18th of January 2022, Bitcoin fell below $19,000 for the first time since December 2020. Like Bitcoin, the second most popular cryptocurrency, Ethereum plunged to over $1,000 in June, decreasing from its all-time high of over $4600.

The June crypto market fall occurred after the current inflation data indicated continuing elevated consumer prices. The Federal Reserve raised its standard interest rate by 75 basis points, the highest jump since the 1990s. The S&P slipped into a bear market, and the crypto market lost roughly $2 trillion.

Bitcoin dropped roughly 40% in June, reaching a low of below $18,000. In June, the price of Ethereum plunged by half or 50%, falling as low as $900.

Nevertheless, some experts believe bitcoin and Ethereum values could fall further. According to the founder of Delta Blockchain Fund, it might be the start of a "crypto winter," a prolonged period in which values fall and continue to decrease.

This fall could mirror the early 2018 low-run, which continued until mid-2020. They further suggested that bitcoin might fall to $14,000 and Ethereum could plummet to $500 in the coming months or weeks.