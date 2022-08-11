Is Joanna Borov Expecting A Baby?

Model Joanna Borov was spotted wearing all pink on Sunset Plaza checking baby stores!

The Polish model enjoyed a sunny afternoon in West Hollywood — at the celebrities' favorite spot. The blonde bombshell was drinking coffee while relaxing checking baby stores despite the harsh sun and high temperature. She claims to be single and taking her career as a priority but, why would she spend the day looking for baby’s clothes? Is there something Joanna is not telling us?

By the look of her flat belly, we can’t tell that she’s pregnant, although it wouldn’t be noticed in the first couple of months.

Her representatives were contacted to confirm the news, but no answer has been received.