Is Vidu 1.5 the Breakthrough Generative AI Needed to Conquer Hollywood?

From digital twins to game design development, generative AIs have made some promising progress in the media and entertainment industry, but we’re seeing a turning point. And what Shengshu is bringing to the table just might upend or empower filmmakers and Hollywood, depending on which side you’re on.

The film industry has dabbled or at least attempted to use generative video. But there are some caveats. When you generate a video, the output is often not really what you expected. It’s jumpy and obviously looks like AI.

A sneak peek into OpenAI’s Sora was an indication of just how tricky it was to deliver visual consistency. It’s not uncommon for the sizes and appearances of objects to change throughout a generated video. So, in reality, post-production on AI generated footage is a reality. And AI-generated videos haven’t quite been able replicate the natural look and feel of light interacting with a generated character

Vidu 1.5 is a major update for Shengshu’s video generator, and this time it’s all about putting more control in the user’s hand. Now camera angles, character actions, and subtle expressions don’t result in jarring videos. The final footage from Vidu 1.5 looks and feels like any old video from start to end, and reveals fewer abrupt jumps or unwanted transitions typical of generative video these days. But it’s like you’re in the director’s seat directing live actors, but all this can be done with text inputs instead of expensive camera equipment.