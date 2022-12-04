Isabelle Fries Re-Releases Her Classic Holiday Single 'With A Bow' To Bring Joy To The Season Of Love And Giving

Isabelle has not only provided the world with beautiful music but has used her platform to make an impact in Uganda. In 2017, she established the Bulamu Raise Your Voice Foundation, which works to bring sports and extracurricular activities into local schools, create a recycling program and educate the public of Lake Bunyonyi about water safety. The foundation works closely with community leaders to coordinate its efforts and is constantly finding ways to increase its impact.

The timeless track has become something of an anthem during the winter season. Its cheery melody and gentle acoustic guitar riff serve as a reminder that there is beauty and serenity to be found in life’s simple pleasures. Meanwhile, Fries' vocal performance is nothing short of awe-inspiring; her voice soars through each line of the song with heartfelt emotion and soulful expression.

"With A Bow," produced by the multi-Grammy-winning producer and mix engineer Rob Chiarelli, has worked on a plethora of Gold and Platinum albums as well as motion picture soundtracks. He's had the opportunity to collaborate with some of music's biggest names, such as Christina Aguilera, Ray Charles, LeAnn Rimes, Pink, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson, Diana Ross, and Madonna. Street Lamp Records is responsible for releasing the single. Music fans can find Isabelle's music on popular streaming services such as Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, and YouTube.

For more on Isabelle Fries, visit her website athttps://www.isabellefries.com/.