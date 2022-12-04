Isabelle Fries Re-Releases Her Classic Holiday Single 'With A Bow' To Bring Joy To The Season Of Love And Giving
American singer and humanitarian Isabelle Fries is bringing joy to the holiday season with the re-release of her beloved classic holiday single, "With a Bow." This all-acoustic track was written by singer-songwriter Seth Baer, and it serves as a reminder that simple moments are often the best in our high-tech world.
The song's message of love and kindness is at the heart of Isabelle's mission to spread goodwill. The tranquil acoustic guitar strums layered with Isabelle's velvety voice provide a peaceful backdrop for the song's lyrics about imparting joy through gifts and words. Isabelle hopes to bring people together during an otherwise difficult year through this re-release.
The lyrics—which focus on giving back at this special time of year—are incredibly heartwarming and wholesome; they are a reminder that despite the chaotic pace of life, there is still beauty in moments of simplicity. Lyrics like "When we give more than what we've got and carry this tune from me to you and spread a little joy and share a little love -- with a bow" speaks about the spirit of giving and sharing love towards others. It's a reminder that there is more to life and that it's important to remember what the true essence of Christmas is – peace and love. The song itself has a timeless quality that transcends contemporary trends; its luscious strings, tender vocals, and delicate acoustic guitar come together to create a warm and comforting atmosphere that instantly feels like home.
Isabelle also shared what Christmas music is for her, "I have always loved Christmas music since I was a little girl. It was and is one of the most magical aspects of the holidays for me, and it always brings me back to my childhood," Isabelle said. "So making Christmas music has always been a fun part of what I do, and I love that I can hopefully bring that same magic to others."
Born in Australia and raised in Denver, Isabelle has made a name for herself as an award-winning artist and songwriter. "With A Bow" is the first song Isabelle released. Her music has gained eight million streams on social media and music platforms. She is inspired by icons such as Sir Elton John, Amy Winehouse, and The Lumineers. She collaborates with songwriter Seth Baer on many hit singles that explore the language of emotion through music.
Isabelle has not only provided the world with beautiful music but has used her platform to make an impact in Uganda. In 2017, she established the Bulamu Raise Your Voice Foundation, which works to bring sports and extracurricular activities into local schools, create a recycling program and educate the public of Lake Bunyonyi about water safety. The foundation works closely with community leaders to coordinate its efforts and is constantly finding ways to increase its impact.
The timeless track has become something of an anthem during the winter season. Its cheery melody and gentle acoustic guitar riff serve as a reminder that there is beauty and serenity to be found in life’s simple pleasures. Meanwhile, Fries' vocal performance is nothing short of awe-inspiring; her voice soars through each line of the song with heartfelt emotion and soulful expression.
"With A Bow," produced by the multi-Grammy-winning producer and mix engineer Rob Chiarelli, has worked on a plethora of Gold and Platinum albums as well as motion picture soundtracks. He's had the opportunity to collaborate with some of music's biggest names, such as Christina Aguilera, Ray Charles, LeAnn Rimes, Pink, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson, Diana Ross, and Madonna. Street Lamp Records is responsible for releasing the single. Music fans can find Isabelle's music on popular streaming services such as Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, and YouTube.
For more on Isabelle Fries, visit her website athttps://www.isabellefries.com/.