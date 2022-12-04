Ishraq Khan On The Future Of AI

The adoption of AI has skyrocketed, with more businesses using AI in their day-to-day operations. AI is now used in multiple fields, including agriculture and farming, autonomous flying, retail, fashion, healthcare, and the automotive industry. This surge in popularity has created room for more opportunities and growth with functions such as conversational bots, intelligent assistants like Alexa, and more. But the evolution of AI is far from over. How is the future going to change AI? Ishraq Khan shares his insight.

Ishraq is a programmer, tech enthusiast, and the founder of Kodezi, a sort of “Grammarly” for programmers. Kodezi is an AI-assisted development tool that automatically corrects code. It auto-fixes bugs and gives a detailed explanation of the issues and how to prevent future bugs. Kodezi consists of four main features: code debugging, code translating, code commenting, and code optimizing. With the Kodezi code optimization function, the user can optimize their code for optimum efficiency, reducing unnecessary lines of code and syntax to ensure a clean end result.