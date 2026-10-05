Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump Celebrate Their Grandmother's 100th Birthday in Miami: 'Incredibly Special'

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A 100th birthday calls for a big celebration, and Ivanka Trump had four generations of family on hand to help mark her grandmother Marie Zelníčková’s milestone in a major way. "100 years of life, love, family and memories," she captioned an Instagram carousel that captured the big day in all its glory.

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Ivanka's Miami Home Set the Scene

Source: MEGA Marie Zelníčková marked the milestone at Ivanka Trump's Miami home, posing by a custom number cake and giant balloons.

Ivanka's Miami home provided the setting for the September 26 celebration, with Marie surrounded by the family she helped shape across a century of life. Known to her family as "Babi," Marie posed for photos with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including a portrait in front of giant silver balloons spelling out "100." One photo showed the birthday girl behind a custom cake shaped like the number 100, decorated with fresh fruit and delicate purple flowers. Ivanka also appeared beside her brothers as the siblings gathered around their grandmother for the milestone. The younger guests had their share of backyard fun during the celebration, with some photos capturing them playing on a colorful, inflatable water slide.

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Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump Brought Their Families

Source: MEGA Marie Zelníčková's grandchildren (Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka) all attended the gathering with their spouses and children to celebrate her milestone.

Donald Trump Jr. attended the event with his wife, Bettina Anderson, and five children, Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe. Eric joined them with his wife, Lara Trump, and their two children, Luke and Carolina. Ivanka appeared with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore. "It was incredibly special, a beautiful reflection of a family and legacy spanning four generations," Ivanka wrote. A separate photo showed Ivanka adjusting a large display of historic family snapshots, with decades of memories arranged across a large white board.

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Ivana Trump Was Deeply Missed

Source: MEGA The gathering also served as an emotional reminder of Ivana Trump, Marie's daughter, who passed away in July 2022.

The celebration also marked a moment the family could not share with Ivanka's mother, Ivana Trump. Ivana, Marie's daughter, died in July 2022 at age 73. "My mother, her beloved daughter, was deeply missed, but her love and presence was felt throughout the day in the stories we shared and in the family she loved so fiercely," Ivanka wrote.

Ivanka Called Her Grandmother's Legacy Extraordinary

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump thanked her grandmother for creating an extraordinary family legacy.