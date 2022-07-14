Former President Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Ivana Trump Dead At Age 73, Discovered In Upper East Side Apartment
Former President Donald Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump has died at 73 years old, the family confirmed to ABC News on Thursday, July 14.
According to the outlet, the police went to her apartment on the Upper East Side at 12:40 p.m., where they discovered her body.
Ivana was Donald's first wife, and they share three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump. The couple split in 1992.
The politician shared his thoughts in a statement. "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."
"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric," he continued. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"
The Trump family also released a statement, saying, "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor."
“She fled from communism and embraced this country,” the statement continued. “She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”
Kayleigh McEnany added, "My family and I send all of our love and prayers to President Trump @IvankaTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump and the entire Trump family for the loss of Ivana Trump. Thinking of you all during this very difficult time."
Byron Donalds shared, "Erika and I extend our deepest condolences to the Trump Family during this devastating time. Ivana Trump led an extraordinary and dignified life, and her legacy will forever live on through her three kids, @DonaldJTrumpJr, @EricTrump, and @IvankaTrump. May she Rest In Peace."
The former flames were a power couple in the '80s and '90s before they split. Though their divorce was messy, Ivana seemed to be on good terms with her ex, revealing that they spoke about once a week.