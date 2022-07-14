Former President Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Ivana Trump Dead At Age 73, Discovered In Upper East Side Apartment

Former President Donald Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump has died at 73 years old, the family confirmed to ABC News on Thursday, July 14.

According to the outlet, the police went to her apartment on the Upper East Side at 12:40 p.m., where they discovered her body.

Ivana was Donald's first wife, and they share three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump. The couple split in 1992.