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Ivanka Trump Flashes Her Cleavage in Tropical Destination Amid Backlash Over $1.4 Billion Private Island Project: Photo

Photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA; @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump isn’t letting criticism over a reported $1.4 billion purchase slow her down, sharing photos of herself in a red dress.

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June 4 2026, Published 6:22 p.m. ET

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Ivanka Trump turned heads in a curve-hugging dress, appearing unfazed by the backlash surrounding a reported $1.4 billion purchase of an abandoned island.

"Little bits of May 🐚💙," Trump, 44, captioned the carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Wednesday, June 3.

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Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump shared a photo dump as she reflected on the month of May.

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Ivanka Trump Flaunted Her Curves

Photo of Ivanka Trump put her curves on full display in new photos shared via Instagram.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump put her curves on full display in new photos shared via Instagram.

Among the photos was a striking snap of the former presidential advisor posing in a red dress while seated in a nautical-themed room. The maxi dress exposed her chest, featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and a cinched waist that highlighted her toned midsection.

She wore her long blonde hair straight and sleek, accessorizing with gold jewelry and lace-up sandals.

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Ivanka Trump Received Mixed Reactions

Photo of Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were criticized over their plans to transform a private island into a luxury resort.
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were criticized over their plans to transform a private island into a luxury resort.

Trump had her supporters in the comments section, sharing their messages of admiration and praise.

"Live you angel!!! ✨♥️♥️🌟♥️♥️✨ @ivankatrump ✨🫶🏻💫," one fan wrote, while another said, "❤❤❤❤❤ so beautiful ❤️."

Many users used the space to express their harsh criticism surrounding her and her husband Jared Kushner's recent purchase of an Albanian island off a protected coastal landscape in Zvërnec.

"Leave the island alone. It’s a vital and very important ecological area. Think about protecting these areas, not developing them. This is a home to many important species," one critic wrote.

A second added, "All you Elites are so entitled. You will extract and build until there is nothing left. People don’t want more luxury resorts. We want more nature and the assurance that there will be enough resources for future generations."

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The Land Purchase Has Sparked Major Criticism

Photo of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner received preliminary approval in December 2024.
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner received preliminary approval in December 2024.

Ivanka and Jared, 45, received preliminary approval from the Albanian government for the construction of a luxury resort project in December 2024, shortly after Donald Trump's reelection.

The timing raised concerns, as there was speculation that the Albanian government was advancing the project as a favor to the Trump Administration, which officials have denied, per Forbes.

In addition, the outlet reported that the land is a part of a protected coastline home to numerous wildlife species, with more than 41 environmental groups writing to the Albanian government for “the immediate suspension of any decisions advancing” the construction.

Ivanka Trump Spoke About Discovering the Island

Photo of Ivanka Trump discovered the piece of land while swimming with her husband, Jared Kushner.
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump discovered the piece of land while swimming with her husband, Jared Kushner.

The American businesswoman spoke out about the project over the weekend, revealing that she and her husband discovered the area while swimming.

"It’s an unbelievable, beautiful 1,400-hectare private island in the middle of the Mediterranean," she said during an appearance on the "David Senra" podcast on May 31. "We were on a friend’s boat, and we stopped for a swim. Effectively, that’s how we found it. We swam to the island, we went on a hike — barefoot all the way, up to the top. And we were just captivated. And it stayed with us ever since."

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