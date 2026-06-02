Politics 'Greedy' Ivanka Trump Slammed as She Boasts About Her and Jared Kushner's $1.4 Billion Private Island Project in the Mediterranean Source: MEGA;UNSPLASH Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are the masterminds behind a $1.4 billion luxury resort off the coast of Albania. Lesley Abravanel June 2 2026, Published 2:36 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are being eviscerated online as "tone-deaf" and "greedy" after receiving full government approval for a $1.4 billion luxury resort on Sazan Island, a 1,400-hectare, off-grid former military base in Albania. The project has ignited heated online debates and intense local pushback over its massive environmental footprint and political undertones. The venture is backed by Kushner’s investment firm, Affinity Partners. According to statements from Ivanka on Apple Podcasts and various media platforms, they are building a fully self-sufficient eco-resort.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are facing backlash over the venture.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump announces that she and her husband, Jared Kushner, are building a massive off-the-grid private island in the middle of the Mediterranean.



The island spans 1,400 hectares and currently has no power.



They will be working with some of the world's greatest living… pic.twitter.com/0yJqr3nHSw — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) June 2, 2026 Source: @ShadowofEzra

The controversial couple is also partnering with ultra-luxury hotel brand Aman Resorts, owned by Russian-born real estate billionaire Vladislav Doronin, and New York’s Major Food Group, owned by restaurateurs Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick. The trio founded the globally celebrated hospitality company in 2011, transforming a small Italian spot in Manhattan into an empire spanning over 40 restaurants, clubs and hotels. The plans are intended to structurally integrate some of the island's 3,600 historical concrete military bunkers. The announcement has drawn sharp criticism and public outcry due to several controversial factors, including the potential for environmental damage, as the island sits within a protected national marine zone, threatening rare avian and marine biodiversity. Critics are furious that the Albanian parliament amended laws specifically to allow the construction of 5-star hotels in protected territories.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are partnering with ultra-luxury hotel brand Aman Resorts, owned by Russian-born billionaire Vladislav Doronin.

Article continues below advertisement

🇺🇸 Ivanka Trump revealed she's building a massive 1,400-hectare private island resort in the Mediterranean that has no existing power, everything constructed from scratch.



She found it by swimming to it off a friend's boat.



Add five miles of beachfront across the way and "some… pic.twitter.com/etiCU4XzvA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 2, 2026 Source: @MarioNawfal

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Local opposition politicians allege that Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama cleared the deal to curry favor with the Trump family. The development urbanizes an untouched paradise while creating service jobs primarily expected to benefit foreigners rather than locals. A post on X by popular account Shadow of Ezra read, “Ivanka Trump announces that she and her husband, Jared Kushner, are building a massive off-the-grid private island in the middle of the Mediterranean. The island spans 1,400 hectares and currently has no power. They will be working with some of the world's greatest living architects to bring this vision to life. ‘It's massive in scale,’ sparked much pushback from all sides of the political spectrum." “Sounds like TrumpBunkerIsland,” noted one popular anti-Trump account.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama reportedly cleared the deal to curry favor with the Trump family.

“I can't wait until we win back the House and subpoena Kushner about the $2B he received from Saudi Arabia!” exclaimed another. “She and Jared are shunned in New York, Beverly Hills. Bel Aire and the EU are not welcoming them. An island is exactly where that entire family should go! Ivanka's last money maker was patents on child-size caskets made in China during COVID. A shame, really,” blasted another. “Grifting,” remarked another. “Greedy,” said a few others.

Source: MEGA The island venture was deemed 'another trademark Trump Scam' by critics.