Ivanka Trump's 'First Crush' Was a Star Who Hates Donald Trump and Slammed First Daughter for Working in Her Dad's Administration
Oct. 17 2025, Published 3:17 p.m. ET
Awkward! Eric Trump shared some stories from his childhood in his new memoir, even revealing which celebrity younger sister Ivanka Trump had a major crush on. However, it turns out that the guy in question is now a vocal Trump hater.
Axl Rose Was Ivanka Trump's 'First Crush'
"She had a signed Axl Rose poster in her room in Trump Tower — her first crush, with tattoos, the trademark bandana tied around his head, ripped jeans, and leather jacket," Eric wrote in Under Seige, released on Tuesday, October 14.
He also recalled how his sibling has listened to the Guns N' Roses member's music on Air Force One.
The Musician Dissed Ivanka for Working in the White House
Despite the blonde beauty's admiration for the musician, Axl has expressed his distaste for Donald Trump and even once ridiculed Ivanka herself for having a role in the White House during his first term despite her lack of political experience.
In 2018, Ivanka was asked on NBC News if she "believed" the women who accused the POTUS of sexual assault. She responded at the time, "I think it's a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he's affirmatively stated there's no truth to it."
Axl reacted by tweeting about the clip, "What's inappropriate is Ivanka Trump being part of the White House administration."
Two years later, the rocker lashed out at Trump again.
"My disdain [for our] current administration and what I perceive as its [sic] threat to our democracy is no secret. I'm not all that active w/ social media and though I more than appreciate anyone who takes an interest in something I might post, I don't really have an interest in how many followers or retweets etc [he has]," Axl tweeted. "My political or social issue posts aren't about me. They're about the issue."
He added that his posts were coming "from a sense of outrage, obligation and responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion)."
"I want what's best for not just our country but for humanity," the star concluded.
When Donald took over the Oval Office for a second time earlier this year, Ivanka revealed she wouldn't have a role in his cabinet, as she felt her previous job prevented her from spending time with her three kids.
"My primary goals were just to like, be the best freaking mom. Every time I had to miss something, I'm like, 'I will never let this happen again in the minute I leave the White House,'" she recalled in an interview of not being able to prioritize her family.