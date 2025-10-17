Ivanka Trump's 'First Crush' Was a Star Who Hates Donald Trump and Slammed First Daughter for Working in Her Dad's Administration

Article continues below advertisement

Awkward! Eric Trump shared some stories from his childhood in his new memoir, even revealing which celebrity younger sister Ivanka Trump had a major crush on. However, it turns out that the guy in question is now a vocal Trump hater.

Axl Rose Was Ivanka Trump's 'First Crush'

Source: mega Eric Trump revealed in his memoir that sister Ivanka had a signed poster of her first crush, Axl Rose.

"She had a signed Axl Rose poster in her room in Trump Tower — her first crush, with tattoos, the trademark bandana tied around his head, ripped jeans, and leather jacket," Eric wrote in Under Seige, released on Tuesday, October 14. He also recalled how his sibling has listened to the Guns N' Roses member's music on Air Force One.

The Musician Dissed Ivanka for Working in the White House

Source: mega In 2018, Axl Rose said it was 'inappropriate' for Ivanka to be working for her dad's administration.

Despite the blonde beauty's admiration for the musician, Axl has expressed his distaste for Donald Trump and even once ridiculed Ivanka herself for having a role in the White House during his first term despite her lack of political experience. In 2018, Ivanka was asked on NBC News if she "believed" the women who accused the POTUS of sexual assault. She responded at the time, "I think it's a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he's affirmatively stated there's no truth to it." Axl reacted by tweeting about the clip, "What's inappropriate is Ivanka Trump being part of the White House administration."

Source: mega Ivanka worked as an advisor to her dad in his first term but chose not to take on a White House role in his second term.

Two years later, the rocker lashed out at Trump again. "My disdain [for our] current administration and what I perceive as its [sic] threat to our democracy is no secret. I'm not all that active w/ social media and though I more than appreciate anyone who takes an interest in something I might post, I don't really have an interest in how many followers or retweets etc [he has]," Axl tweeted. "My political or social issue posts aren't about me. They're about the issue."

Source: mega The Guns N' Roses star said the president was a 'threat to democracy' in 2020.