Ivanka Trump Claims She 'Didn't See Sunlight' for 4 Years While Working in the 'Craziness' of Dad Donald's White House: 'I Hate Politics'
Ivanka Trump will be staying far away from the White House when dad Donald Trump is sworn into office on Monday, January 20.
The mom-of-three explained why she isn't reprising her role as an adviser for her father's second term while appearing on the Monday, January 13, episode of the "Skinny Confidential" podcast.
"I went through years of craziness," the blonde beauty, 43, confessed.
"Unfortunately ... you know, there is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine," she explained of working in politics. "You become a little bit calloused."
"It's very dark, negative," Ivanka continued. "And some people love like the gladiator aspect of it, the fight. That was never me."
"I hate politics," she declared.
"Oh my gosh, I don't think I saw sunlight for four years," she claimed of how often she was working.
The former fashion designer said the "main reason" she won't take on another White House gig is because, "I know the cost. And it's a price that I'm not willing to make my kids bear."
"My primary goals were just to like, be the best freaking mom," she spilled of parenting her and husband Jared Kushner's daughter, Arabella, 13, and sons Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8.
"Every time I had to miss something, I'm like, 'I will never let this happen again in the minute I leave the White House,'" she recalled of not being able to prioritize her family.
Though the former Miss Teen USA Pageant co-host won't be in the office with her father this time around, she still plans to spend time with him.
"I'm most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter and be there for him, to take his mind off things and watch a movie with him or watch a sports game," she shared. "To know that he can be with me and be himself, and just relax."
"It's the world's loneliest position, the enormity of the decisions you're making on a daily basis, how transactional everyone is with you," Ivanka noted of being the president of America. "So it's a very lonely perch."
Nonetheless, an insider claimed she will still have an unofficial role in the businessman's cabinet.
"She’s still his daughter, and a trusted voice, so in that sense as an informal adviser, as we all are with our family members," former Trump staffer Maggie Cordish claimed in an interview. "It’s never going to be something that people are going to see publicly."