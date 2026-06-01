Ivanka Trump Flaunts Her Figure in Cut-Out Dress at Jelly Roll Concert Despite Safety Concerns After Alleged Assassination Plot: Photos

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Ivanka Trump stepped out in a body-hugging dress for a fun concert just a week after an alleged assassination attempt against her was revealed. "Heart full. Grateful for friendship, live music and the kind of night that nourishes the soul," Trump, 44, captioned a series of photos from the evening on Sunday, May 31. "Thank you @jellyroll615!"

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View this post on Instagram Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump shared a post after attending a Jelly Roll concert.

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Ivanka Trump Attended a Jelly Roll Concert

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump wore a fringe dress for the country concert.

The New York native rocked a black maxi-dress featuring sultry cut-outs around her midsection that showed off her tiny waist. The dress featured a fringed hemline, which she playfully twirled for a flirty effect. She wore her signature blonde hair sleek and straight, finishing the look with a pair of black cowboy boots.

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An Assassination Attempt Against Ivanka Trump Was Uncovered

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump was targeted in a 'revenge' assassination attempt.

Trump included videos from the concert as well as a set list, which she presumably obtained backstage. The outing comes after an alleged assassination plot targeting Donald Trump's eldest daughter was uncovered in late May, with authorities linking the scheme to a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi was arrested on May 15 after allegedly "pledging" to kill Ivanka out of revenge for his mentor Qasem Soleimani being killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in 2020.

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Ivanka Trump's Home Was Targeted

Source: MEGA A suspect was arrested after allegedly making threats against Ivanka Trump's Florida home.

“After Qasem was killed, [Al-Saadi] went around telling people 'we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,'” Entifadh Qanbar, a former deputy military attaché in the Iraqi embassy in Washington, D.C., told a news outlet. "We heard that he had a plan of Ivanka’s house in Florida," Entifadh continued, referring to the home she lives in with husband Jared Kushner and their three children.

Ivanka Trump's 'Entire World Changed'

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump has tightened her security after being targeted in an alleged assassination attempt.