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Ivanka Trump Flaunts Her Figure in Cut-Out Dress at Jelly Roll Concert Despite Safety Concerns After Alleged Assassination Plot: Photos

Photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA; @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump showed off her abs while attending a Jelly Roll concert.

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June 1 2026, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

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Ivanka Trump stepped out in a body-hugging dress for a fun concert just a week after an alleged assassination attempt against her was revealed.

"Heart full. Grateful for friendship, live music and the kind of night that nourishes the soul," Trump, 44, captioned a series of photos from the evening on Sunday, May 31. "Thank you @jellyroll615!"

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Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump shared a post after attending a Jelly Roll concert.

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Ivanka Trump Attended a Jelly Roll Concert

Photo of Ivanka Trump wore a fringe dress for the country concert.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump wore a fringe dress for the country concert.

The New York native rocked a black maxi-dress featuring sultry cut-outs around her midsection that showed off her tiny waist.

The dress featured a fringed hemline, which she playfully twirled for a flirty effect.

She wore her signature blonde hair sleek and straight, finishing the look with a pair of black cowboy boots.

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An Assassination Attempt Against Ivanka Trump Was Uncovered

Photo of Ivanka Trump was targeted in a 'revenge' assassination attempt.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump was targeted in a 'revenge' assassination attempt.

Trump included videos from the concert as well as a set list, which she presumably obtained backstage.

The outing comes after an alleged assassination plot targeting Donald Trump's eldest daughter was uncovered in late May, with authorities linking the scheme to a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi was arrested on May 15 after allegedly "pledging" to kill Ivanka out of revenge for his mentor Qasem Soleimani being killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in 2020.

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Ivanka Trump's Home Was Targeted

Photo of A suspect was arrested after allegedly making threats against Ivanka Trump's Florida home.
Source: MEGA

A suspect was arrested after allegedly making threats against Ivanka Trump's Florida home.

“After Qasem was killed, [Al-Saadi] went around telling people 'we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,'” Entifadh Qanbar, a former deputy military attaché in the Iraqi embassy in Washington, D.C., told a news outlet.

"We heard that he had a plan of Ivanka’s house in Florida," Entifadh continued, referring to the home she lives in with husband Jared Kushner and their three children.

Ivanka Trump's 'Entire World Changed'

Photo of Ivanka Trump has tightened her security after being targeted in an alleged assassination attempt.
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump has tightened her security after being targeted in an alleged assassination attempt.

The assassination threat was reportedly a terrifying wakeup call for Ivanka, prompting her to increase her security presence.

"Ivanka always knew there were dangers that came with being Donald Trump’s daughter, but this hit differently," an insider spilled about the situation on May 24. "Learning someone talked about targeting her personally made it all feel frighteningly real."

Though she still wants to live her life, her "entire world has changed," with the source adding, "No one is taking chances anymore — not after this."

"Visitors are screened. Security is everywhere," the insider continued. "She’s a mother first, and protecting her kids is now all she thinks about."

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