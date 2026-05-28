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'Her Entire World Has Changed': Ivanka Trump Has 'Security Everywhere' After 'Frightening' Assassination Plot Was Uncovered

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Source: mega

A source said Ivanka Trump was shaken by the scare.

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May 28 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

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Ivanka Trump had a terrifying wakeup call when authorities captured a terrorist who allegedly planned to assassinate the first daughter.

"Ivanka always knew there were dangers that came with being Donald Trump’s daughter, but this hit differently," a source spilled of the situation, which was recently made public after Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi was apprehended in Turkey on May 15.

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'Security Is Everywhere'

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Photo of Ivanka Trump reportedly beefed up security after she was targeted in an assassination plot.
Source: mega

Ivanka Trump reportedly beefed up security after she was targeted in an assassination plot.

"Learning someone talked about targeting her personally made it all feel frighteningly real," the insider told Rob Shuter's Substack.

Another source said the mom-of-three's "entire world has changed," as every moment is now planned and "routes are changed constantly."

"Visitors are screened. Security is everywhere," they added.

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Ivanka Trump Wants to Protect Her Children

Photo of The blonde beauty and her spouse share three kids.
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

The blonde beauty and her spouse share three kids.

"She’s a mother first, and protecting her kids is now all she thinks about," they explained, referring to the three children she shares with husband Jared Kushner, 45. "No one is taking chances anymore — not after this."

While the former fashion designer, 44, still wants to live her life, an additional insider said she's scaling back on things like public appearances, though she did attend brother Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas over Memorial Day weekend. She even shared numerous photos from the multi-day celebration.

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Inside the Alleged Assassination Plot

Photo of A man allegedly planned to kill Ivanka Trump out of revenge for his mentor dying from a U.S. attack in Iraq.
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

A man allegedly planned to kill Ivanka Trump out of revenge for his mentor dying from a U.S. attack in Iraq.

As OK! reported, the man in question allegedly "pledged" to murder Ivanka out of revenge for mentor Qasem Soleimani being killed by a 2020 U.S. drone strike in Iraq.

“After Qasem was killed, [Al-Saadi] went around telling people 'we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,'” Entifadh Qanbar, a former deputy military attaché in the Iraqi embassy in Washington, D.C., told a news outlet.

"We heard that he had a plan of Ivanka’s house in Florida," he added, referring to blueprints.

Photo of A few days after the foiled assassination plan was exposed, Ivanka Trump attended her brother's wedding.
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

A few days after the foiled assassination plan was exposed, Ivanka Trump attended her brother's wedding.

Aftre Mohammed was arrested and charged with other attacks and plans, DOJ Attorney General Todd Blanche expressed in an official statement, "Thanks to the dedication and vigilance of law enforcement, this alleged terrorist commander is now in U.S. custody."

"As alleged in the complaint, Al-Saadi directed and urged others to attack U.S. and Israeli interests and to kill Americans and Jews in the U.S. and abroad, and in doing so advance the terrorist goals of Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," he continued. "These charges show American law enforcement will never let such evil go unchecked and will use all tools to disrupt and dismantle foreign terrorist organizations and their leaders."

No members of the Trump family have commented on the ordeal.

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