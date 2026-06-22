Ivanka Trump Flaunts Her Figure in String Bikini and Revealing Sheer Cover-Up: Photo
June 22 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET
Ivanka Trump wasn't shy about flaunting her curves while on a beach getaway.
"A strong finish to spring. ☀️🌿 Summer, we’re ready for you!" Trump, 44, captioned a set of photos shared via Instagram on Saturday, June 20.
Ivanka Trump Turned Heads in a Tiny Bikini
The former presidential advisor looked stunning in a sheer, navy blue crop top and flowing pants that showed off a tiny graphic-print bikini.
Her sculpted midsection was on full display as she leaned against a palm tree beside a cozy hammock.
She wore her hair in a sleek bun, highlighting her fresh-faced glow, accessorizing with a delicate necklace and round black sunglasses.
Ivanka also tagged her brother Donald Trump Jr. and his new wife, Bettina Anderson, in the snap, hinting it was taken during their lavish marriage ceremony last month on a private island in the Bahamas.
Ivanka Trump Rocked a Mini Dress
Another photo captured The Apprentice alum rocking a mini dress in a tropical sunset color palette.
She wore her hair swept back in a bun as she gazed off into the distance, completing the look with brown sandals.
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Ivanka Trump Made Headlines Last Month
The photo series comes as Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, continue to face backlash after it was revealed she received preliminary approval from the Albanian government for the construction of a luxury resort project in December 2024, shortly after Donald Trump's reelection.
The timing fueled rumors that the Albanian government was advancing the project as a favor to the Trump Administration, which officials have denied, per Forbes.
In addition, the land reportedly sits on part of a protected coastline home to numerous wildlife species, with more than 41 environmental groups writing to the Albanian government for “the immediate suspension of any decisions advancing” the construction.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Discovered the Area by Chance
Revisiting the project last month, the mom-of-three said she and her husband, 45, discovered the area while swimming.
"It’s an unbelievable, beautiful 1,400-hectare private island in the middle of the Mediterranean," she shared during an appearance on the "David Senra" podcast on May 31. "We were on a friend’s boat, and we stopped for a swim. Effectively, that’s how we found it. We swam to the island, we went on a hike — barefoot all the way, up to the top. And we were just captivated. And it stayed with us ever since."