Ivanka Trump Flaunts Her Figure in String Bikini and Revealing Sheer Cover-Up: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump wasn't shy about flaunting her curves while on a beach getaway. "A strong finish to spring. ☀️🌿 Summer, we’re ready for you!" Trump, 44, captioned a set of photos shared via Instagram on Saturday, June 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Turned Heads in a Tiny Bikini

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump struck a pose while on enjoying a tropical getaway.

The former presidential advisor looked stunning in a sheer, navy blue crop top and flowing pants that showed off a tiny graphic-print bikini. Her sculpted midsection was on full display as she leaned against a palm tree beside a cozy hammock. She wore her hair in a sleek bun, highlighting her fresh-faced glow, accessorizing with a delicate necklace and round black sunglasses. Ivanka also tagged her brother Donald Trump Jr. and his new wife, Bettina Anderson, in the snap, hinting it was taken during their lavish marriage ceremony last month on a private island in the Bahamas.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Rocked a Mini Dress

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump rocked a tiny mini dress while enjoying a sun-soaked getaway.

Another photo captured The Apprentice alum rocking a mini dress in a tropical sunset color palette. She wore her hair swept back in a bun as she gazed off into the distance, completing the look with brown sandals.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Made Headlines Last Month

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump continues to receive backlash after receiving preliminary approval to build a luxury resort on a protected coastline.

The photo series comes as Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, continue to face backlash after it was revealed she received preliminary approval from the Albanian government for the construction of a luxury resort project in December 2024, shortly after Donald Trump's reelection. The timing fueled rumors that the Albanian government was advancing the project as a favor to the Trump Administration, which officials have denied, per Forbes. In addition, the land reportedly sits on part of a protected coastline home to numerous wildlife species, with more than 41 environmental groups writing to the Albanian government for “the immediate suspension of any decisions advancing” the construction.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Discovered the Area by Chance

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tied the knot in October 2009.