Ivanka Trump Gushes About Dad Donald Trump Brokering Peace Agreement in Gaza: 'Deeply Proud'

After President Donald Trump presented his 20-point plan in September detailing a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, negotiations were implemented for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. As of Friday, October 10, the first phase of the agreement was put into action, prompting a response from the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who couldn’t help but gush about her father’s efforts in brokering a deal to end the two-year war in Gaza.

'I Want to Thank My Father'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump said she was 'deeply proud' of her father for helping broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

“I want to thank my father @realDonaldTrump for his unbending leadership in bringing real hope for lasting peace to a region that has known so much pain and heartbreak,” Ivanka captioned an Instagram photo of herself, the president and her husband, Jared Kushner. The caption continued, “Deeply proud of my husband @jaredckushner and Steve Witkoff, whose vision and perseverance remind us that even in the darkest moments, progress is possible. Their tireless work has given new hope to families who dream of safety, dignity, and opportunity.”

Ivanka Trump Hopeful for 'Healing' and 'Unity'

Source: mega Ivanka Trump said she hopes for 'healing' and 'unity.'

Ivanka concluded her doting message by saying she “won’t fully celebrate until every hostage has been returned and peace prevails. But I hold on to hope that one day we will dance again, and maybe even dance together. Praying for healing, unity, and lasting peace.” Ivanka’s husband and Steve, who is Special Envoy to the Middle East, traveled to Egypt earlier this week to put the president’s 20-point plan in motion. After Israel’s government agreed to the terms, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed an agreement was made, taking to X to make a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Confirms Ceasefire

The government has just now approved the framework for the release of all of the hostages – the living and the deceased. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 9, 2025 Source: @IsraeliPM/X Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the ceasefire in Gaza via X.

“The government has now approved the framework for the release of all the hostages — both the living and the deceased,” he wrote. The Israeli military has already begun withdrawing its forces from the Gaza Strip. Within the first 72 hours of their peace agreement, an expected 20 living Israeli hostages will be released in exchange for approximately 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 detainees from Gaza.

U.S. Military Will Oversee Ceasefire in Gaza

Source: mega Around 600 humanitarian aid trucks will be entering Gaza to assist in the famine and destruction.