Ivanka Trump 'Has Not Seen' Melania's Documentary, Source Claims: 'That Decision Was Very Deliberate'

Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump’s relationship appears to be anything but close. According to a source, Donald Trump’s eldest daughter has not watched Melania’s self-titled documentary — and has no plans to. The film, which premiered in theaters on January 30, follows Melania during the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration as she oversees inauguration details, manages the White House transition and prepares to move her family back to Washington, D.C.

“Ivanka has not seen the movie and has zero intention of seeing it,” a source told Rob Shuter’s Substack page. “That decision was very deliberate.” Insiders said Ivanka’s distance has only grown as Melania steps into the spotlight with her own version of events. “Ivanka doesn’t step into stories she can’t control,” another insider shared. “And this one isn’t hers.”

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump has reportedly not watched Melania Trump’s documentary.

Those familiar with the family dynamic said the tension didn’t happen overnight. Instead, it’s been quietly building for years. “There’s no interest in each other’s lives,” one confidant explained. “Different worlds, different priorities, zero emotional overlap.”

Sources also claimed that whatever connection exists between the two women is largely for appearances. “There’s no bond there at all,” another insider said. “They don’t confide, they don’t check in, and they certainly don’t cheer each other on.” “They barely speak,” another source added. “When they do, it’s functional, short and usually unavoidable.”

Source: MEGA The ladies are 'not friends,' a source said.

According to insiders, the situation isn’t explosive. “This isn’t a feud with fireworks,” a source said. “It’s colder than that. It’s indifference.” “They’re not allies. They’re not friends. They’re not close,” another source summed up. “And they’re perfectly fine keeping it that way.”

As OK! previously reported, Ivanka was reportedly left feeling “hurt” after Melania allegedly excluded her from the premiere of the documentary, which took place at the Kennedy Center on January 29. “Melania wants this night all to herself. When the spotlight’s this dim, no one’s sharing it,” a separate source told Rob.

Source: MEGA Several scenes were removed from the documentary, a source claims.

Sources also claimed the move was intentional, noting that Ivanka was allegedly edited out of the film entirely. Scenes that were reportedly removed include: – Ivanka repeatedly saying, “Speak English” – Melania referring to her as “Yvonne” – Mud-wrestling during a spa day at Mar-a-Lago – Ivanka asking at the Inauguration whether Melania is “on the list”

“It’s Melania, front and center, no interruptions. She’s drawing a line. Ivanka knows her place,” another insider revealed.

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump was allegedly excluded from the film’s premiere.