Melania Trump Snubs Ivanka at Documentary Premiere: 'Hurt' Stepdaughter Allegedly 'Knows Her Place'

Article continues below advertisement

Speculation about a feud between Melania Trump and her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump has circulated for quite some time, with neither party publicly addressing the rumors. Observers suggest a growing divide between the two women.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Melania Trump is set to premiere her documentary at the Kennedy Center.

Article continues below advertisement

Recent reports indicate that Ivanka felt “hurt” after Melania reportedly excluded her from the premiere of her self-titled documentary at the Kennedy Center on January 29. “Melania wants this night all to herself. When the spotlight’s this dim, no one’s sharing it,” a source told Rob Shuter’s newsletter.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania’s documentary chronicles the first 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second-term inauguration. The project, backed by a reported $40 million deal from Amazon, marks the first lady's foray into filmmaking with her production company, Muse Films.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The documentary focuses on Melania Trump’s return to the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

In what seems to be a deliberate move, Melania has allegedly cut Ivanka out of the film entirely. Scenes reportedly excluded include: – Ivanka repeatedly saying, “Speak English” – Melania referring to her as “Yvonne” – Mud-wrestling during a spa day at Mar-a-Lago – Ivanka asking at the Inauguration whether Melania is “on the list”

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s Melania, front and center, no interruptions. She’s drawing a line. Ivanka knows her place,” another insider revealed. Despite efforts to keep her feelings private, Ivanka is said to be hurt by the decision. Sources close to Ivanka claim she confided in friends about how the situation affected her. “Of course it hurts, but I’m not surprised,” she reportedly shared.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump was reportedly not invited to Melania Trump’s documentary premiere.

Article continues below advertisement

The documentary, co-produced by director Brett Ratner, showcases Melania’s life as she navigates her family’s return to the White House. Brett’s involvement marks his first major project since facing sexual misconduct allegations in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

On Air Force One, Donald Trump mentioned the intense demand for documentary premiere tickets, despite his own viewing habits suggesting otherwise. “I’ve seen pieces of it,” the president admitted, praising the film as “incredible” while claiming that “everybody wants tickets.” He also noted that Wayne Gretzky and his wife, Janet, may attend, along with Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said demand for Melania’s documentary is high.

Article continues below advertisement

The documentary has already generated some awkward moments, including a December 2025 trailer featuring Melania’s response to Donald after his election victory. When asked if she had seen his announcement, Melania replied, “I did not. I will see it on the news.” This comment triggered reactions from netizens regarding the state of their relationship.