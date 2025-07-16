Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner's Demand Revealed at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding
Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, made sure his wife was properly accommodated while attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in June.
As they boarded a water taxi in Venice, Italy, Kushner made his demand clear. “She’d like to sit down by the window,” he requested, per lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Attend Bezos-Sánchez Wedding
Trump then thanked those who assisted her and her husband onto the vessel before Kushner urged, “Let’s go.”
Footage from the scene showed Trump wearing a strapless pink gown designed by Tony Ward. Her dress was embellished with sequins in the shape of a flower. Kushner, 44, who assisted his wife onto the boat, looked dapper in a dark blue suit and black bow tie.
'Billionaire Summer Camp'
After the star-studded wedding concluded its three days of celebrations, Trump, Kushner, Bezos and Sánchez reportedly attended the annual Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference in Idaho. The event, also known as “billionaire summer camp,” began its four-day retreat on July 9.
The exclusive retreat is invitation-only and hosts top executives from finance, media, tech and other notable industries. This year’s theme focused on the potential and impact of artificial intelligence.
Although it is grounds for striking deals and exchanging developmental ideas through meetings and private lectures, the conference is casual when it comes to its dress code. In addition to its business-minded approach, attendees can also enjoy hiking and exploring the area.
- Ivanka Trump Wears Strapless White Top and Matching Skirt While Attending Miami Beach Party With Husband Jared Kushner: Photos
- Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Spark Rift Rumors After Acting 'Cold' At Recent Miami Bash
- Jared Kushner Reveals He & Wife Ivanka Trump 'Didn't Have Many Friends' In NYC Before Moving To The White House
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ivanka Trump Honors Mom Ivana in Heartfelt Post
Once the retreat concluded, Trump took to social media to commemorate the anniversary of her mom Ivana Trump's death.
The eldest daughter of the president shared nostalgic images of her family to Instagram on July 14, captioning the post, “I love and miss you mom. Not a day goes by without you in my heart.”
'She Was My Role Model'
Ivana and Donald Trump married in 1977 before divorcing in 1990. After her death in 2022, Ivanka opened up in an interview about how much she adored her mother.
“She was my role model,” Ivanka told the news outlet. “No matter how busy, she was always there for us. Always there to comfort us. She knew what it meant to demonstrate ownership.”
The 43-year-old continued, “My mother was a role model for all of us in the business world. No matter where you go or who you meet, you must recognize there were not too many like her in anyone’s life.”