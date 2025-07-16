Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner's Demand Revealed at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

After the star-studded wedding concluded its three days of celebrations, Trump, Kushner, Bezos and Sánchez reportedly attended the annual Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference in Idaho. The event, also known as “billionaire summer camp,” began its four-day retreat on July 9.

The exclusive retreat is invitation-only and hosts top executives from finance, media, tech and other notable industries. This year’s theme focused on the potential and impact of artificial intelligence.

Although it is grounds for striking deals and exchanging developmental ideas through meetings and private lectures, the conference is casual when it comes to its dress code. In addition to its business-minded approach, attendees can also enjoy hiking and exploring the area.