or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Ivanka Trump
OK LogoCOUPLES

Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner's Demand Revealed at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

photo of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
Source: mega

Jared Kushner assured his wife got what she wanted at the Bezos-Sánchez wedding.

By:

July 16 2025, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, made sure his wife was properly accommodated while attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in June.

As they boarded a water taxi in Venice, Italy, Kushner made his demand clear. “She’d like to sit down by the window,” he requested, per lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Attend Bezos-Sánchez Wedding

ivanka trumps jared kushners demand jeff bezos lauren sanchezs wedding
Source: mega

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot on June 27.

Trump then thanked those who assisted her and her husband onto the vessel before Kushner urged, “Let’s go.”

Footage from the scene showed Trump wearing a strapless pink gown designed by Tony Ward. Her dress was embellished with sequins in the shape of a flower. Kushner, 44, who assisted his wife onto the boat, looked dapper in a dark blue suit and black bow tie.

Article continues below advertisement

'Billionaire Summer Camp'

ivanka trumps jared kushners demand jeff bezos lauren sanchezs wedding italy
Source: mega

The newlyweds joined Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at the annual Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference.

After the star-studded wedding concluded its three days of celebrations, Trump, Kushner, Bezos and Sánchez reportedly attended the annual Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference in Idaho. The event, also known as “billionaire summer camp,” began its four-day retreat on July 9.

The exclusive retreat is invitation-only and hosts top executives from finance, media, tech and other notable industries. This year’s theme focused on the potential and impact of artificial intelligence.

Although it is grounds for striking deals and exchanging developmental ideas through meetings and private lectures, the conference is casual when it comes to its dress code. In addition to its business-minded approach, attendees can also enjoy hiking and exploring the area.

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Honors Mom Ivana in Heartfelt Post

ivanka trumps jared kushners demand jeff bezos lauren sanchezs wedding venice
Source: mega

Ivanka Trump shared a message for her late mother on the anniversary of her death.

Once the retreat concluded, Trump took to social media to commemorate the anniversary of her mom Ivana Trump's death.

The eldest daughter of the president shared nostalgic images of her family to Instagram on July 14, captioning the post, “I love and miss you mom. Not a day goes by without you in my heart.”

'She Was My Role Model'

ivanka trumps jared kushners demand jeff bezos lauren sanchez wedding italy
Source: mega

Ivanka Trump called her mom her 'role model' after her death in 2022.

Ivana and Donald Trump married in 1977 before divorcing in 1990. After her death in 2022, Ivanka opened up in an interview about how much she adored her mother.

“She was my role model,” Ivanka told the news outlet. “No matter how busy, she was always there for us. Always there to comfort us. She knew what it meant to demonstrate ownership.”

The 43-year-old continued, “My mother was a role model for all of us in the business world. No matter where you go or who you meet, you must recognize there were not too many like her in anyone’s life.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.