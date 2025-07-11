Love in the Air: Newlyweds Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Steal the Show at 'Billionaire Summer Camp'

Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez turned heads as they strolled through Sun Valley's exclusive "summer camp for billionaires," holding hands and radiating affection.

The newlywed wife, who now goes by Lauren Sánchez Bezos, arrived at the three-day conference in Idaho on Thursday, July 10. She wore a badge proudly displaying her married name, complementing a laid-back outfit of a black tank top and white pants.