or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > jeff bezos
OK LogoCOUPLES

Love in the Air: Newlyweds Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Steal the Show at 'Billionaire Summer Camp'

Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Source: Mega

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez attended Sun Valley weeks after their lavish wedding in Venice.

By:

July 11 2025, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez turned heads as they strolled through Sun Valley's exclusive "summer camp for billionaires," holding hands and radiating affection.

The newlywed wife, who now goes by Lauren Sánchez Bezos, arrived at the three-day conference in Idaho on Thursday, July 10. She wore a badge proudly displaying her married name, complementing a laid-back outfit of a black tank top and white pants.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lauren Sánchez debuted her married name at the annual billionaire retreat in Idaho.
Source: Mega

Lauren Sánchez debuted her married name at the annual billionaire retreat in Idaho.

Article continues below advertisement

Diamond stud earrings, a slim black belt, and chic black sunglasses completed her effortlessly stylish look. In one charming moment captured by photographers, she looked adoringly at her billionaire husband.

Lauren, 55, also showcased her luxury wardrobe with a rare black crocodile Hermès Kelly bag, exuding elegance throughout the event. Meanwhile, Jeff, 61, dressed casually in a gray T-shirt, jeans, aviator sunglasses, and sneakers while walking beside his new bride.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot in June.
Source: Mega

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot in June.

Article continues below advertisement

Just days prior, Lauren enjoyed a girls' night out in Paris with model Brooks Nader at the upscale restaurant Lapérouse. Page Six, quoting insiders, said the couple was "having fun" as they soaked in the vibrant atmosphere of the city.

The Sun Valley retreat has attracted power players in tech, media, and finance since 1983, with high-profile guests such as Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, Tim Cook, Gayle King and Wendi Murdoch in attendance. This year's exclusive getaway has attendees discussing the impact and evolution of artificial intelligence.

MORE ON:
jeff bezos

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The Bezos-Sánchez wedding came with some backlash.
Source: Mega

The Bezos-Sánchez wedding came with some backlash.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff and Lauren's visit to Idaho comes two weeks after their stunning wedding in Venice, Italy. The couple exchanged vows during a lavish ceremony held on San Giorgio Maggiore island, where A-list celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom and Kim Kardashian celebrated alongside them.

The grandiose wedding was met with protests by Venetian locals, who mounted up a "No Space For Bezos" campaign to oppose the wedding. It also reignited an "anti-billionaire" rhetoric across activist groups globally.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish wedding in Venice received mixed reactions.
Source: Mega

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish wedding in Venice received mixed reactions.

Article continues below advertisement

"If Bezos had announced his marriage here, and we hadn't moved, the narrative in the world's media would have been the luxury hotels, the VIPs, the dresses, the gossip," Marta Sottoriva, a protestor, told The Guardian. "We really wanted to problematize the ridiculous and obscene wealth that allows a man to rent a city for three days."

As reported by OK!, celebrities such as Kelly Ripa, Charlize Theron and Jenna Bush Hager chimed in, basically describing the entire celebration as an "egregrious display of wealth."

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain said: there is "a lot of anger about [billionaires] not paying their fair share of taxes [and] not giving back the way they should."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.