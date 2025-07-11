Love in the Air: Newlyweds Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Steal the Show at 'Billionaire Summer Camp'
Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez turned heads as they strolled through Sun Valley's exclusive "summer camp for billionaires," holding hands and radiating affection.
The newlywed wife, who now goes by Lauren Sánchez Bezos, arrived at the three-day conference in Idaho on Thursday, July 10. She wore a badge proudly displaying her married name, complementing a laid-back outfit of a black tank top and white pants.
Diamond stud earrings, a slim black belt, and chic black sunglasses completed her effortlessly stylish look. In one charming moment captured by photographers, she looked adoringly at her billionaire husband.
Lauren, 55, also showcased her luxury wardrobe with a rare black crocodile Hermès Kelly bag, exuding elegance throughout the event. Meanwhile, Jeff, 61, dressed casually in a gray T-shirt, jeans, aviator sunglasses, and sneakers while walking beside his new bride.
Just days prior, Lauren enjoyed a girls' night out in Paris with model Brooks Nader at the upscale restaurant Lapérouse. Page Six, quoting insiders, said the couple was "having fun" as they soaked in the vibrant atmosphere of the city.
The Sun Valley retreat has attracted power players in tech, media, and finance since 1983, with high-profile guests such as Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, Tim Cook, Gayle King and Wendi Murdoch in attendance. This year's exclusive getaway has attendees discussing the impact and evolution of artificial intelligence.
- Lauren Sánchez Ditches Her New $10 Million 35-Carat Diamond Ring in First Photos Since Marrying Jeff Bezos in Italy
- Lauren Sánchez Celebrates Paris Bachelorette Bash With Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Eva Longoria
- Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Reportedly Engaged After 5 Years of Dating, TV Star Flashes Huge Diamond Ring Aboard His Yacht
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jeff and Lauren's visit to Idaho comes two weeks after their stunning wedding in Venice, Italy. The couple exchanged vows during a lavish ceremony held on San Giorgio Maggiore island, where A-list celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom and Kim Kardashian celebrated alongside them.
The grandiose wedding was met with protests by Venetian locals, who mounted up a "No Space For Bezos" campaign to oppose the wedding. It also reignited an "anti-billionaire" rhetoric across activist groups globally.
"If Bezos had announced his marriage here, and we hadn't moved, the narrative in the world's media would have been the luxury hotels, the VIPs, the dresses, the gossip," Marta Sottoriva, a protestor, told The Guardian. "We really wanted to problematize the ridiculous and obscene wealth that allows a man to rent a city for three days."
As reported by OK!, celebrities such as Kelly Ripa, Charlize Theron and Jenna Bush Hager chimed in, basically describing the entire celebration as an "egregrious display of wealth."
Former The View co-host Meghan McCain said: there is "a lot of anger about [billionaires] not paying their fair share of taxes [and] not giving back the way they should."