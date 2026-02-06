or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Ivanka Trump
OK LogoPHOTOS

Ivanka Trump Shows Off Her Figure in Late Mother’s Shimmering Mini Dress: See Photos

Photo of Ivanka Trump, Ivana Trump
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump showed off her figure in a shimmering mini dress once worn by her late mother, Ivana Trump, in new photos posted on Instagram.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump showed off her angles in a mini dress once owned by her late mother, Ivana Trump.

The heiress, 44, attended a charity event at St. Jude Children's Hospital honoring her brother Eric Trump's foundation, dazzling in a sparkling fringed mini dress in photos posted via Instagram on Friday, February 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Paid Tribute to Her Late Mother

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ivanka Trump honored her late mother, Ivanka Trump, by wearing her dress.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump honored her late mother, Ivanka Trump, by wearing her dress.

"Twenty years. Over $50 million raised. Countless children given hope," she wrote in a lengthy caption. "Last night was a testament to my brother @erictrump big heart and unwavering commitment to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital."

The former presidential advisor paid tribute to her late mother, who died in July 2022, noting that despite her absence, "her spirit filled the room."

"I felt her especially close, wearing a dress that once belonged to her," Ivanka wrote. "Mom would have been so proud of you baby brother! Legacy isn’t just what we build, but the love we carry forward."

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Was Joined by Brothers Eric and Donald

Photo of Ivanka Trump was joined by her brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump was joined by her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump at the event.

In a photo inside the lavish gala, Ivanka posed with her brothers Eric, 42, and Donald Trump Jr., alongside their partners, Bettina Anderson and Lara Trump, all dressed to the nines.

"Love that you wore her dress 🥹 she’d be proud!" one admirer wrote in the comments section, while another added, "What a beautiful initiative ❤️ your mother may she rest in peace raised you all so beautifully. She must be so proud."

"Amazing what your brother did! You are radiant in your mom's amazing dress... always a class act," a third added.

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ivana Trump Was Donald Trump's First Wife

Photo of Donald Trump has been married three times.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Donald Trump has been married three times.

Ivana was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1990, welcoming three children during their nearly 15-year marriage.

Donald welcomed his fourth child, Tiffany Trump, with his second wife, Marla Maples, with whom he was married from 1993 to 1995.

The Trump businessman remains married to his third wife, Melania Trump, whom he wed in 2005. The pair are parents to their son, Barron.

Ivanka Trump Seemingly Snubbed Melania Trump

Photo of Sources believe Ivanka Trump snubbed Melania Trump by reportedly not watching her documentary.
Source: MEGA

Sources believe Ivanka Trump snubbed Melania Trump by reportedly not watching her documentary.

Ivanka recently made headlines for snubbing the first lady's new documentary, Melania, which hit theaters last month.

“Ivanka has not seen the movie and has zero intention of seeing it,” a source told Rob Shuter’s Substack page. “That decision was very deliberate.”

The source hinted at tension between the women that had been quietly building up for years.

“There’s no interest in each other’s lives,” the confidant explained. “Different worlds, different priorities, zero emotional overlap.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.