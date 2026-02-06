Ivanka Trump Shows Off Her Figure in Late Mother’s Shimmering Mini Dress: See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump showed off her angles in a mini dress once owned by her late mother, Ivana Trump. The heiress, 44, attended a charity event at St. Jude Children's Hospital honoring her brother Eric Trump's foundation, dazzling in a sparkling fringed mini dress in photos posted via Instagram on Friday, February 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Paid Tribute to Her Late Mother

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump honored her late mother, Ivanka Trump, by wearing her dress.

"Twenty years. Over $50 million raised. Countless children given hope," she wrote in a lengthy caption. "Last night was a testament to my brother @erictrump big heart and unwavering commitment to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital." The former presidential advisor paid tribute to her late mother, who died in July 2022, noting that despite her absence, "her spirit filled the room." "I felt her especially close, wearing a dress that once belonged to her," Ivanka wrote. "Mom would have been so proud of you baby brother! Legacy isn’t just what we build, but the love we carry forward."

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Was Joined by Brothers Eric and Donald

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump was joined by her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump at the event.

In a photo inside the lavish gala, Ivanka posed with her brothers Eric, 42, and Donald Trump Jr., alongside their partners, Bettina Anderson and Lara Trump, all dressed to the nines. "Love that you wore her dress 🥹 she’d be proud!" one admirer wrote in the comments section, while another added, "What a beautiful initiative ❤️ your mother may she rest in peace raised you all so beautifully. She must be so proud." "Amazing what your brother did! You are radiant in your mom's amazing dress... always a class act," a third added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ivana Trump Was Donald Trump's First Wife

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Donald Trump has been married three times.

Ivana was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1990, welcoming three children during their nearly 15-year marriage. Donald welcomed his fourth child, Tiffany Trump, with his second wife, Marla Maples, with whom he was married from 1993 to 1995. The Trump businessman remains married to his third wife, Melania Trump, whom he wed in 2005. The pair are parents to their son, Barron.

Ivanka Trump Seemingly Snubbed Melania Trump

Source: MEGA Sources believe Ivanka Trump snubbed Melania Trump by reportedly not watching her documentary.